Snoop Dogg Remembers the Impact of Kobe Bryant’s Death on Celebrities Across America

Apart from the family of the late, great Kobe Bryant, there are millions of people around the world who carry a part of his legacy with them. Snoop Dogg might be the most well-known person in that crowd, and he always makes sure to show love to the late legend and remind people of his evergreen legacy. Recently, Snoop shared an emotional compilation clip titled ‘Celebrities before and after Kobe died’ on his Instagram.

The short clip shows how Kobe’s death impacted some of the biggest names in American show business. It also captures their time with the Mamba.

The video starts with a clip of Snoop and Kobe dapping up and hugging each other, showing how they were really close. The clip then cuts to a video that Snoop had posted after the news about Kobe’s demise was confirmed. In the second clip, the popular rapper can be seen crying.

The post also included footage of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe celebrating their Championship win together, followed by Shaq holding back his tears at Kobe’s memorial.

Pau Gasol, Michael Jordan, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, Tim Duncan, and Doc Rivers are the other big names included in the clip, who had a good relationship with Kobe, . The late Mamba meant a lot to his fans and to these celebrities who are Lakers fans to the core.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)



Most of the people included in the clip were present at the Crypto.com Arena when Kobe’s memorial service was held. In fact, Kimmel was given the responsibility to host the event. MJ and Shaq spoke about Kobe and the love they have for him and Gigi. Shaq gave a heartwarming speech to honor his little brother, showing the world that they were past the turbulent times in their relationship.

Snoop’s shared reel really reminded fans of a tough time in the NBA community.