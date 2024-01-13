Snubbing Shaquille O’Neal for Dwight Howard, Gilbert Arenas ‘Made Up’ by Putting Lakers Legend No. 4/5 All-Time

On the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas discussed the Orlando Magic retiring Shaquille O’Neal‘s jersey and making him the first player to earn that honor in franchise history. During the discussion, Sharpe claimed that Shaq was the best player the team had ever had. However, Arenas disagreed.

He argued that Dwight Howard was the best player in the Magic’s history. Arenas explained:

“We’re not talking about Shaq’s [entire] body of work, we’re talking about Orlando. He was there only four years. He was breaking backboards and stuff. But three-time Defensive Player of the Year, rebounding champ, All-Star, six All-NBAs[five]. His [Howard] resume is just bigger than Shaq’s in that jersey. The better player, of course, talent-wise, Shaq. But in that jersey, it’s Dwight.”

Without arguing further on the subject, Sharpe then asked Arenas where he placed the Diesel on his list of the greatest NBA players. Arenas replied, “I bounce between 4 and 5. Him and Magic [Johnson occupy those spots].” Sharpe seemed surprised that the three-time All-Star had Shaq in his top 5 all-time. However, Arenas seemed adamant in stance, claiming that his opinion derives from his experience facing the big man on the NBA court.

The public feud between Shaq and Dwight Howard is well-known information. However, it seems like Arenas compensated well for putting Howard over Shaq in Orlando’s history by putting the big man in his top 5. Shaq shared the clip of the discussion on his Instagram stories.

Arenas made some valid points. Howard spent eight years with the Magic from 2004 to 2012, while O’Neal left the team after four. Both led Orlando to the NBA Finals. O’Neal’s Magic got swept by the Houston Rockets in 1995, while Howard’s Magic were beaten in five games by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009. Both players enjoyed tremendous personal success during their time with the franchise. However, Howard’s resume as a Magic dwarfs O’Neal’s during his stint with the team. Howard is undoubtedly the greatest player in Magic history because he accomplished more than anyone who played for the team before or after him.

That being said, there’s no doubt that Shaq put the then brand new Orlando Magic on the map immediately after his draft in 1992. He carried the Magic, who had never won a playoff game before that season, to the NBA Finals in the 1994-95 season, defeating the Michael Jordan-led Bulls. Therefore, he certainly deserves all the recognition and jersey retirement honors.

Shaquille O’Neal to have his jersey retired by the Magic

In June 2023, Shaquille O’Neal released a music video that he filmed in a Home Depot store. In it, O’Neal called out the Orlando Magic and said that he was still waiting for their phone call to have his jersey retired. Six months later, the team surprised its former star on the Inside The NBA show on TNT by revealing that they were adhering to his wishes and retiring his jersey.

O’Neal is set to become the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired the team. During the show, Shaq also revealed that he mistakenly believed that in 2020, the team had invited him to an event to bestow him with that honor. He said:

“A couple of years ago, [the Magic] did the ring of honor and I thought I was getting my jersey retired. So I went there, I am waiting to do the thing. They take me to the top floor [of the arena] and they just had a wall. They did this [mural], they did the press conference and that was it.”

O’Neal’s jersey retirement party is scheduled for February 13th. The Magic will retire his #32 jersey and make him the first player to earn that honor. Now that the franchise has decided to honor its best players with a jersey retirement ceremony, O’Neal’s jersey likely won’t be alone in the rafters for too long. The team should bestow the same honor to Dwight Howard for his contributions as well.