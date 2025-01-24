mobile app bar

"Soft A** Boy": Shaquille O'Neal Gets Brutally Roasted by Comedian on the Big Podcast

Satagni Sikder
Published

Shaquille O’Neal is quite used to his friend and TNT colleague Charles Barkley flaming him on national television. But getting roasted by a professional comedian is always a completely different experience. And the big fella experienced just that, thanks to the co-host of his Big Podcast, Adam Lefkoe.

Hell no. I am a convicted felon…I’ve been to prison … ain’t nothing you can do to me,” popular comedian Ms. Pat declared when Shaq asked her if she is ever afraid of offending people. This made the big man break out into laughter as he lauded the 52-year-old comic’s brand of humor.

As Ms. Pat went into a tirade on how she loves Chic-fil-A despite having a gay daughter, Lefkoe asked her to roast Shaq. He realized that the four-time NBA Champion likes the comedian’s humor and so wouldn’t mind a playful roast.

Ms. Pat didn’t need a second invitation. She went in all guns blazing.

Shaq you got a b**ch voice with a big a** body…Shaq your voice too soft,” she started. “Your feet don’t go with your voice. I think when your mama push you out it choked your little tongue so, your little Adam’s apple. He missing an Adam’s apple, that’s why he talk like that…Soft a** boy. How can you take him serious!

Ms. Pat was little careful at first to see how Shaq would take her jibes. But seeing the Diesel burst out in laughter at her jokes prompted her to loosen up. She soon became very comfortable going at the big man.

Shaq was probably the one who enjoyed the performance the most. The Lakers legend has always proven that he can take jokes at his expense and roast comedy is exactly his line of humor.

Ms. Pat probably appreciated the fact as well that her host took the jokes on the chin.

Shaq’s love for roast comedy is pretty evident in his appearances in comedy central roasts. He was a big part of The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber.

The big fella also hosted an All-Star roast in 2002, featuring the likes of Bill Bellamy, Jimmy Kimmel, Queen Latifah, Mo’Nique, and Cedric The Entertainer, among others. The Big Podcast episode with Ms. Pat shows that the big fella continues to be a patron of up-and-coming Black comics in America.

