Interesting Autographed Michael Jordan Merchandise From 1986-87 Season Sell for a Crazy $1 Million

Sports cards are a trending collectible for any sports fan, and a Michael Jordan card just broke all records after being sold for $1 million.

The collectibles world is a huge one. People around the world collect a variety of things, from coins to stamps to action figures.

One of the most popular collectibles is cards, more specifically sports cards. The sports cards industry is huge, with many vintage cards going for insane prices in the market.

Recently, a sale of insane proportions took place. Particularly, a sale surrounding a rare Michael Jordan rookie card.

Also Read: “Charles Barkley Isn’t a Winner”: Michael Jordan Once Hilariously Roasted Sir Charles for His Eating Habits and Lack of Rings

A Michael Jordan rookie card was sold for a record-breaking $1.008 million

Michael Jordan is by far the most popular athlete in the world of basketball, and perhaps even sports in general. The man is widely considered the GOAT and is a fan favorite even to this day.

As such, it comes as no surprise that sports fans around the world are always looking for things to buy that are related to him. Well, one fan just made a record-breaking purchase of $1.008 million to own a signed MJ rookie card.

Michael Jordan is a billionaire, and now his rookie card is a millionaire. In a record sports card sale, an autographed 1986-87 Fleer Jordan rookie card sold for $1.008 million with the auction house “Christie’s” on Tuesday. 📸 @ChristiesInchttps://t.co/6C6gMRaRbJ pic.twitter.com/iYRR2UagJg — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 14, 2022

The card in question is a 1986-87 Fleer Jordan rookie card. It happens to be one of 23 signed cards released by the Fleer company. The sale of such cards went through the roof after the ‘Last Dance’ documentary.

It truly is amazing just how far the world of sports collectibles has come thanks to His Airness.

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey was sold for $10 million

A $1 million MJ card is a big deal. However, it is nothing compared to the massive $10 million a fan spent on Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey.

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey was auctioned off at Sothebys today. ‘The Last Dance’ jersey carried an estimate of $3M-5M. Its final sale price? $10.1 million — a record for any basketball jersey, game-worn sports memorabilia, or MJ item. pic.twitter.com/LWzPyW08PV — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 15, 2022

Michael Jeffery Jordan truly has changed the world of sports. It’s hard to imagine what may have been if he hadn’t played basketball.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Had Arguably the Worst 3-point Contest Showing in the History of the NBA