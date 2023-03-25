“Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me.”: Luka Doncic is Visibly Dejected and Frustrated After Underwhelming Loss to Charlotte Hornets 

Mar 24, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

When you take the joy away from doing something, you no longer feel the same drive and desire to continue. Luka Doncic, perhaps the league’s youngest and brightest star has dimmed in the last few weeks. There is a dullness in his shine that has come thanks to a lack of effort from his team. What does it mean for the Dallas Mavericks?

Now out of the play-in bracket, the Dallas Mavericks are sitting on a lowly 12th seed with a 36-38 record. Abysmal considering they held the 4th seed for the majority of the season.

The atmosphere around the team has changed dramatically. Despite the arrival of Kyrie Irving, an All-NBA caliber point guard, the Mavs have seemingly hit their ceiling rather soon.

Luka Doncic gives very deterred and dejected post-game comments after the shocking loss to the Charlotte Hornets

Yes, the Charlotte Hornets beat the Dallas Mavericks. And to note that the Hornets have a major number of injuries this season. And yet they looked like the hungrier team. They wanted to win. The Mavericks did not.

Luka Doncic made some serious post-game comments. One that reflected his mental state and his comments showed. There is a cloud of dejection that has overshadowed an incredible season.

Luka Doncic: “It’s really frustrating. I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I’m just being out there, you know? I used to have really fun smiling on court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball.” (via… pic.twitter.com/t6xpfMfos7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 25, 2023

Just listen to Luka speak about the game and the season. His body language and his tone are all indications of the dysfunction in the team.

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic expressed that he doesn’t feel the same joy on the court lately. He mentioned there’s “a lot going on” beyond basketball. pic.twitter.com/tgpViirHEo — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 25, 2023

Averaging 33-8-8 and not making the playoffs sounds like a crime. And yet, for the first time since probably forever, it looks like it is about to happen. And for once it isn’t Doncic’s fault.

Luka’s efforts are in vain, the Mavericks are worse now after trading for Kyrie, is something wrong?

A question that begs to be asked is, what is wrong in Dallas? Is it the coaching? Is it the roster change? Or is it the addition of Kyrie Irving? Perhaps it is Luka’s lackluster defense?

The answers could be all of these and more. Although we doubt a player like Kyrie will bring down the morale. Does it have to be the coaching then? Jason Kidd’s temperament of late hasn’t been great to see. Whatever the reason, the Mavericks need to figure it out soon.

All of these things aside, Luka still put up 34-10-8. A supernova ready to explode on the scene should not be held back. The Mavericks cannot let a 24-year-old savant play without the happiness and guile he wishes to.

Can they figure it out before it’s too late?