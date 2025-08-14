“Steph Curry is a Gangster to the Fullest Extent of the Word”: Moses Moody Shares Biggest Thing He’s Learned From Warriors Star

When most people think of Steph Curry, they think of his unlimited shooting range or his four NBA championships. They think of the Splash Brothers, the show he put on in the 2024 Olympics, his insane pregame warmups or his epic 3-point shootout with Sabrina Ionescu.

Far too often, however Steph’s mental toughness gets overlooked, even by the keenest of fans and analysts. Even though he’s the son of a former NBA player, Steph was overlooked as a prospect because of his size. Nevertheless, he’s gone on to have one of the most impactful careers in basketball history.

Steph’s teammate Moses Moody appeared on the Athletes & Assets podcast this week and naturally the conversation eventually turned to the Warrriors star. Host Noah Lack asked Moody to name the one thing that sticks out to him about his sweet-shooting teammate and he gave a surprising answer.

“Obviously, best shooter in the world, so I ain’t even gonna talk about that,” Moody said, before also mentioning Steph’s and teammate Jimmy Butler’s incredible footwork.

“The most impressive thing about him for me is the mental,” he continued. “Steph is a gangster to the fullest extent of the word. That’s just to say the confidence he got, the patience he got … Steph is crazy with it and his confidence is crazy, his approach is crazy, his work is crazy, all of that is really commendable to me.”

Hopefully Moody is being metaphorical when he extolls Steph’s gangster virtues, because we don’t want another Gilbert Arenas-Javaris Crittenton situation on our hands. Steph is a killer on the court, but seems to be one of the most affable, fun-loving dudes off of it, so it’s probably not something we need to worry about. If he starts quoting Tony Soprano, maybe then we can be concerned.

Moody’s praise for Steph didn’t end there. “For him to do it and be the person he wants to be in the celebrity world too, because he’s as big as basketball can take you. But the professionalism he takes into life and the way he makes his family life be the way that he wants to be, he controls it and makes it.”

“You gotta actively put attention to your family for your kids when you grow up to have a good relationship with them … he does that, he’s hands-on, he manages his time,” Moody asserted.

It’s pretty incredible how many plates Steph is able to keep in the air. He’s still one of the very best players in the league, even as he’s set to enter his 17th season. He’s the face of Under Armour, a TV star, and he even has time to be a scratch golfer, all while balancing what seems to be a really happy family life. He doesn’t even need guns to do it. Take that, Tony Soprano.