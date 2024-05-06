Drake Allegedly Deletes Instagram Picture with Karl Malone Amid Viral Rap Beef with Kendrick Lamar

Seemingly, Drake’s career has been on a downward spiral in the last few days following the scathing diss tracks released against him by Kendrick Lamar. The last few weeks have been arguably the second worst phase in his career along with Pusha T’s attack on him in 2018. Less than 24 hours ago, Kendrick released yet another diss titled ‘Not Like Us’ where he alleged that Drake is a p*dophile and has s*x offenders working for him.

Advertisement

As their beef reached to a new level following the allegations made by Kendrick, fans dug up a picture of the Toronto rapper posing with Karl Malone. The worst part about the resurfacing of this picture is Malone is infamous for impregnating a 13-year-old when he was an adult. After further research, fans found out that the same picture used to exist on Drake’s Instagram profile as well, but amidst the serious allegations being made against him, the rapper seems to have deleted them.

Now, it’s important to note that there’s no easy way to find out if it was a recent move from Drake or this was deleted before any of this started. But that couldn’t stop fans from ridiculing the Toronto rapper for having such affiliations. A screenshot of the original X post exposing Drake was posted on a Kendrick Lamar subreddit. One fan said that it’s funny how they are trying to clear his tracks instead of trying to deny these allegations.

The thing about internet is that everything that is once posted online is there to stay forever. When an allegation as serious as this is made, trying to delete pictures is like shooting yourself in the foot.

One fan said that if this is true, then deleting the post is almost the worst thing that Drake could’ve done at this time.

Another fan stated that even though Drake said in his last song that he’s going on vacation, it seems like he’s working overtime on the internet.

Kendrick Lamar doubles down on the Drake disrespect

On his last song, Kendrick took more shots at Drake and even referenced John Stockton to draw parallels between the Canadian star and Karl Malone. He said, “How many opps you really got? I mean, it’s too many options/I’m finna pass on this body, I’m John Stockton.” Stockton and Malone were teammates at the Utah Jazz where the former was known for his incredible passes. While Drake might have been grinding his teeth upon hearing that line, K. Dot doubled down on the allegations in the following verse.

On verse two, he said, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b*tch that talk to him and they in love/Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.” It’s important to note that these are all allegations and none of it has been proven yet. However, even on a rap beef front, it looks like Drake will have a hard time bouncing back from this.