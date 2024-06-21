Stephen A. Smith Gearing Up to Sign $20 Million a Year Deal Gets Harsh Grade From Fans

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Stephen A. Smith looks on against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A. Smith is arguably the most popular voice in the sports media business in the United States. And now, as a result of all his hard work, he is set to sign a whopping $20 million a year deal with ESPN. However, while it may be happy days for the analyst, apparently fans on social media feel sickened by the news.

Advertisement

According to Front Office Sports, “Stephen A. Smith getting the green light for more NFL coverage could be key to his negotiations with ESPN. Smith could command $20M annually with an extension, making him ESPN’s highest-paid talent.”

Stephen A. Smith getting the green light for more NFL coverage could be key to his negotiations with ESPN, sources tell FOS. Smith could command $20M annually with an extension, making him ESPN's highest-paid talent.@MMcCarthyREV's story ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 20, 2024

The 56-year-old will obviously be ecstatic. However, fans are not very pleased by the huge offer or the fact that Stephen A. will now also cover the NFL extensively.

One fan even went as far as to say that all Stephen A. does is yell on TV, something that’s not very pleasing at all to watch at home.

He is horrible . I cannot stand listening to him. I do not want to be yelled at by my television. Thanks — Limited Everywhere (@LimitedEver12) June 20, 2024

Another fan said that ESPN is committing a blunder by extending this offer to the media veteran and that moves like this are the reason why the network is suffering financially.

Paying their worst the best is the reason ESPN is struggling financially. Just an inept organization. — Brandon Hughes (@BrandonHughes74) June 20, 2024

Stephen A. has oftentimes been criticized for the sheer number of hot takes he makes. One fan said that getting paid $20 million to deliver ‘horrible takes’ is something that anyone would be up for.

I wish I could be paid $20 million a year for trash takes. I'm available if you're listening, @espn — 🏁 Allen Bedgood 🏈 (@RacingBedgood) June 20, 2024

One fan suggested that ESPN should do a survey in the country to understand the kind of content fans would appreciate seeing on their screens before making any big decisions.

ESPN executives should examine all options before they make a huge mistake. They should initiate a survey structured by one of the best companies in the world, The NPD Group, Inc. provides marketing research services at the highest [possible level.

Hear what your viewers thinks🧠 — dc0531 (@dougwc1) June 20, 2024

It does seem a bit harsh for so many fans to be so completely against Stephen A. Smith. After all, despite his more flamboyant actions, he has earned his way to the top and is one of the most reputed analysts across the globe at the moment.

Regardless of the backlash, it’s highly unlikely that ESPN will back out from the offer to their biggest analyst. And so, Smith will continue being the face of the juggernaut sports network for the foreseeable future.