Stephen A. Smith Gearing Up to Sign $20 Million a Year Deal Gets Harsh Grade From Fans

Prateek Singh
Published

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Stephen A. Smith looks on against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A. Smith is arguably the most popular voice in the sports media business in the United States. And now, as a result of all his hard work, he is set to sign a whopping $20 million a year deal with ESPN. However, while it may be happy days for the analyst, apparently fans on social media feel sickened by the news.

According to Front Office Sports, “Stephen A. Smith getting the green light for more NFL coverage could be key to his negotiations with ESPN. Smith could command $20M annually with an extension, making him ESPN’s highest-paid talent.”

The 56-year-old will obviously be ecstatic. However, fans are not very pleased by the huge offer or the fact that Stephen A. will now also cover the NFL extensively.

One fan even went as far as to say that all Stephen A. does is yell on TV, something that’s not very pleasing at all to watch at home.

Another fan said that ESPN is committing a blunder by extending this offer to the media veteran and that moves like this are the reason why the network is suffering financially.

Stephen A. has oftentimes been criticized for the sheer number of hot takes he makes. One fan said that getting paid $20 million to deliver ‘horrible takes’ is something that anyone would be up for.

One fan suggested that ESPN should do a survey in the country to understand the kind of content fans would appreciate seeing on their screens before making any big decisions.

It does seem a bit harsh for so many fans to be so completely against Stephen A. Smith. After all, despite his more flamboyant actions, he has earned his way to the top and is one of the most reputed analysts across the globe at the moment.

Regardless of the backlash, it’s highly unlikely that ESPN will back out from the offer to their biggest analyst. And so, Smith will continue being the face of the juggernaut sports network for the foreseeable future.

Prateek Singh

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

