Stephen A. Smith is Backing Cleveland Cavaliers to Win it All This Season

Jan 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Darius Garland (10) celebrate after Mitchell made a three point basket during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers have been the hottest team in the NBA all season. They showed no signs of slowing down in their pursuit of a championship during their impressive 129-122 victory over the West-leading Thunder on Wednesday. The Cavs now sit at 32-4, the lone single-digit loss team remaining in the Eastern Conference, and are finally being recognized as a contender.

When questioned if Cleveland can truly compete for a title, Stephen A. Smith offered a quick response. “[The Cavs] could. They could,” Stephen A. said on First Take. He highlighted the fact that the seemingly indestructible Cavs are a perfect 11-0 against Western Conference opponents, insinuating there is no Finals matchup the team couldn’t handle.

Stephen A. continued to list off several other statistics where the Cavs are blowing the opposition out of the water. The veteran sportscaster shared how Cleveland leads the NBA in offensive efficiency, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage. He also highlighted the team’s 2nd-best net rating, trailing only the 30-6 Oklahoma City Thunder.

.@stephenasmith says the Cavs have a chance to win it all this NBA season 👀 pic.twitter.com/UWcV9iJiQo — First Take (@FirstTake) January 9, 2025

The Cavs were able to dismantle OKC’s top-ranked defense with 129 points on 52.2% shooting, despite an inefficient 11-point performance from Donovan Mitchell. Stephen A. acknowledged how Cleveland’s well-rounded, youthful squad can survive a dud from their star now and then because the team boasts others who can pick up the slack. He lauded the team’s frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who spearheaded the Cavs’ most recent win.

With the best record in the NBA and seemingly no weaknesses throughout their team, Stephen A. claiming the Cavs are capable of bringing home their second championship is far from a hot take.

Cleveland has dominated all season long

The Cavaliers made a bold decision to replace former head coach JB Bickerstaff with Kenny Atkinson after a 50-win campaign, but that move has paid dividends for the first dominant LeBron-less Cavs team. Cleveland boasts one of the most all-around starting lineups in the association, with each player having obvious strengths without any debilitating weaknesses.

Darius Garland has emerged as a legitimate backcourt partner for Mitchell after trade rumors circulated around him last season. The front office’s decision to stick with their core allowed them more time to grow and put last year’s injury-riddled postseason run in the past.

Led by an incredibly efficient offensive backcourt and a lockdown defensive frontcourt, the Cavs are on pace to post the best record in franchise history, even topping the team’s 66-16 campaign in 2008-09.

Cleveland has already proven what they are capable of in the postseason, as the team has already taken down many of the league’s top teams, including the Celtics, Knicks, and Thunder. The Cavs are capable against any opponent, and while it’s difficult for any team to win 16 playoff games, Cleveland is in a prime position to get the job done.