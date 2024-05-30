Stephen A. Smith Picking Kevin Durant over Julius Randle Entices Reaction from Heat Legend

The New York Knicks had a sensational season and a postseason as well. Despite the injury to All-Star forward Julius Randle, the Knicks could make it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals and take the series to seven games. Now looking forward to the next season, Stephen A. Smith gives his two cents on trading Julius Randle for two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant, leading this Heat legend to chime in.

On one of the recent episodes of First Take, Stephen A. Smith entertained the possibility of Kevin Durant coming to the New York Knicks. And while he was skeptical at first, Smith agreed to bring KD to NY.

“When you hear what we have heard about, not Kevin Durant’s ability and greatness on the floor, but his detachment per se from teammates, like in the locker room, just living in his own world, being distant, not talking to people, stuff like that.”

“When you look at the culture that the New York Knicks have, and you look at what they’ve built, you gotta worry about something disrupting that, and that concerns me.”

While Kevin Durant would be a great fit in New York, Stephen A. Smith talked about his demeanor in the locker room and off the court which seemed a bit troublesome to him, given the team’s current mood and energy.

However, despite all that, Smith still took into consideration how good Kevin Durant would pair up with Jalen Brunson and the rest of the squad and that may be the only reason as to why he would want KD to come to the Knicks.

Smith’s surprising take even found support from Miami Heat legend, Udonis Haslem. Haslem mentioned how if the Knicks have a chance to win it all, then there shouldn’t be any option they should not consider, only if there is a championship on the line.

KG chimes in on Julius Randle’s trade

The possibility that the New York Knicks should trade Julius Randle away is something Kevin Garnett had talked about as well. The Boston Celtics legend believed that the team should not trade away Randle.

“Pick and roll Brunson, Randle at the top, who you taking? Are you trapping Brunson and giving Randle the three? Or the long 18-footer with a 3-D Vinci in the corner?”

He even went on to shed light on the fact that the New York Knicks are not interested in trading their two-time All-Star forward anytime soon. The Knicks came this far without Julius Randle in the postseason. One can only imagine how good the team would be if Randle were healthy and in the team’s starting lineup.

Adding another solid piece around this roster and letting it run for another year or two is something the Knicks front office may be looking toward. Let’s see how well they do in the upcoming regular season.