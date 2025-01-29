Stephen A. Smith Pleads With LeBron James to Stop Forcing Son Bronny to Play in the NBA

Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Bronny James (9) look on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Despite Bronny James’ recent tear in the G-League, he has yet to bring that level of productivity to the main stage. In the Lakers’ recent 118-104 loss to the Sixers, the rookie played a career-high 15 minutes. However, he provided little to no impact on the win. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has had enough and is pleading for LeBron James to stop forcing Bronny to play while he’s not ready.

Smith took to ESPN’s First Take to provide his reaction to Bronny’s performance against the Sixers. His criticism of Bronny and LeBron came from a place of concern rather than disrespect. He said,

“I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father, stop this. We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.”

“I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father. Stop this.” @stephenasmith reacts to Bronny James’ play in the Lakers 118-104 loss to the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/bk5D0DS42N — First Take (@FirstTake) January 29, 2025

Without the appropriate context, it may seem that Smith believes Bronny should give up basketball, but that is far from the case. Smith is firmly stating that Bronny should be full-time in the G-League, honing his skills until he’s ready for the NBA. Despite his few flashes of greatness during his assignment with the South Bay Lakers, Bronny hasn’t shown anything on an NBA court that is worthy of playing time.

If LeBron and the Lakers continue to throw Bronny into NBA games when he is not ready, it could have a detrimental impact. Smith hopes the 20-year-old will find success in the NBA, saying,

“I am rooting for Bronny James. It would be cruel to root against him. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Smith worries, though, that fans and the media will continue to suffocate the 6-foot-2 guard with negativity.

Stephen A. Smith is looking out for Bronny

Smith wants to make it clear that he isn’t hating on Bronny but is looking out for him. Sometimes the truth hurts, and although the James family might not want to hear it, doing what Smith suggests will benefit Bronny down the line. Smith said,

“We love what we’re seeing from him in the G-League because that’s where you belong. As you hone your skills and you get better and you legitimately earn, which I believe he has the potential to do.”

Bronny recently had his first 30-point performance in the G-League against the Valley Suns, which included three rebounds and two assists. He’s capable of being an NBA player but needs the time to polish his skills.