Stephen Curry chooses the 2022 championship over the back-to-back titles won alongside Kevin Durant

While talking about what the 2022 championship meant to him, Stephen Curry hilariously brought up his “ugly crying” from Game 6.

Stephen Curry is one of the game’s greatest guards. Despite being pretty undersized, the GSW leader managed to revolutionize modern basketball with the way he tossed up three-pointers. Being the shooting GOAT, Steph has established himself as one of the most accomplished players in history.

Before the 2022 playoffs, Chef Curry was always attacked for not having the coveted Finals MVP hardware in his insanely-stacked trophy cabinet.

After hearing the repeated criticism year after year, The Baby-Faced Assassin had enough. After the Warriors finished with some awful performances in 2020 and 2021, Curry went on to lead his team to the 2022 Championship.

Further, Steph went on to average a staggering 31.2/6/5 as he won the Bill Russell FMVP honors.

This is probably why SC30 picks this championship over the two titles he won alongside Kevin Durant.

“That raw emotion that came out after Game 6 kind of signaled how much this meant to me”: Stephen Curry

Recently, the 2-time MVP made an appearance on Sports Illustrated’s “This or That”, the 6-foot-3 shifty guard told host Ashley Nicole Moss about the 2022 title being a special one. Bringing up the “ugly tears” Steph had during the dying seconds of Game 6, the 3-point king further said:

“You don’t find me ugly crying on the court for no reason,” Curry said. “That raw emotion that came out after Game 6 kind of signaled how much this meant to me, how much this meant to our team.

Later, the 8-time All-Star spoke about the significance of all his 4 championships before finally agreeing that he would pick the recent-most title over the back-to-back championships alongside Kevin Durant.

“The first one, you don’t really know what you’re doing until you accomplish it, and then you’re celebrating. The next two were kind of validation, trying to remain champions. But after these last three years and winning that one, definitely the most special.”

“No, I want this one,” Curry said. “No, give me this one, all day, every day.”

After all that the Warriors went through in 2020 and 2021, and how people wrote them off, winning the 2022 title must definitely be one of the most incredible feats in Steph’s illustrious career.

