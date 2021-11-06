“Stephen Curry channeled his inner Dikembe Mutombo tonight!”: Warriors’ superstar shines on both ends of the floor, as the Warriors’ beat the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry elevates his defensive intensity to help the Warriors rally past the struggling Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors carry on their hot start to the season. With a convincing 126-85 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Warriors now have a 7-1 record to start the season. This makes them the only other team, besides Utah Jazz to boast such an impressive record. A big reason behind their win tonight was their defensive intensity and the control over their turnovers. With this game, the Warriors are halfway through their 8-game homestand.

Also Read: “I’d take Kobe Bryant over LeBron James”: When Kevin Durant made his pick between the two Lakers icons

Stephen Curry started the game strong, going 4/7 from 3s and recording a 12-point first quarter. Since then, he went 1/6 from 3s. He once again went scoreless in the 4th quarter. Curry played 3 minutes in the 4th, dishing 2 assists, and he didn’t attempt a single shot. He didn’t need to! Steph carried on with his defensive intensity, and recorded two big blocks in the 3rd quarter!

Steph Mutombo 🚫 pic.twitter.com/5tcIttDRLG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2021

Stephen Curry shines yet again, but on the defensive end of the floor

Stephen Curry is not having the best start to the season, at least on the offensive end of the floor. He has been struggling to shoot the ball off late, going 37.5% from the deep. While those numbers may be impressive for a lot of people, they’re a cause for worry for the best shooter in the world.

Steph, however, has been busy contributing in all other ways. His assists and rebounds are as high as ever, and he stepped it up big time defensively. The defense has always been the Achilles heel for the Warriors’ superstar, and he has worked hard on it. This season he’s ranking as the 6th best defender among guards.

Steph is in the top 10 of guards in defensive rating 🔒 pic.twitter.com/BbfZfaYoYf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2021

Also Read: “This is the most LeBron James thing James Harden has ever done”: NBA Twitter blasts the Nets star for ‘falling asleep’ on defense against Pistons

If Steph keeps up with his defense, and his offense would be back, for sure, there should be nothing stopping the Chef from posting a strong case for his 3rd MVP trophy.