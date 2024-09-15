Stephen Curry Pranked His Best Friend Into Promoting “Ugliest Car Ever” in 2019

Stephen Curry is a trickster on the court but occasionally carries that same energy off it. He showcased his infectious sense of humor in 2019 by pulling off a hilarious prank on his best friend Chris Strachan, better known as COSeezy.

The Warriors superstar lured him to his home under the guise of wanting him to give some honest feedback about a concept car he had designed for Infiniti. In reality, it was a one-seater car that he and the brand had modified to prank COSeezy.

Curry told him that the film crew intended to get a genuine reaction from him as he unveiled the car. When the cameras started rolling, COSeezy was genuinely excited about his friend’s latest venture. However, he couldn’t hide his astonishment once the four-time NBA champion took the cover off the car and revealed the hideous vehicle. With a very surprised look on his face, he claimed,

“Whoa! It’s… This is the future for real!”

Curry proceeded to list the slew of features the car boasted, while his friend continued looking perplexed about the whole ordeal. After the first take, the guard and the director of the fake advertisement claimed they wanted another shot and would have a camera panned on COSeezy throughout the scene.

He agreed and feigned enthusiasm during the second take. He claimed the car resembled a spaceship and asked questions about its bizarre features. After the take, the crew gave COSeezy cues about questions to ask, and he listened intently. The interaction left Curry amused, and he couldn’t stop grinning, prompting him to cover his face to avoid spilling the beans to his friend.

The director asked COSeezy for louder reactions after every take, eventually taking it to comical levels. However, he continued to oblige and even complimented certain features of the car. He was then told that he could take it home and become its brand ambassador.

After hours of filming, Curry finally told COSeezy that the whole shoot was a prank. The Warriors superstar burst into laughter, much to his friend’s confusion. The guard mocked his friend by mimicking him and repeating the fake compliments that he gave to the vehicle. He then unveiled Infiniti’s real concept car, which impressed COSeezy.