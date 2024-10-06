“Strive to Win a Championship”: Kawhi Leonard Makes His Goals for 2024–25 Season Abundantly Clear

Kawhi Leonard will be entering the 14th season of his NBA career this year. The two-time NBA Champion has several challenges in front of him, the biggest thing being his knee injury. However, keeping all of that aside, Leonard talked about his plans for the 2024-25 season.

During his conversation with reporters, the 33-year-old Clipper stated that winning a championship in the upcoming season is his only focus. Infamous for his load management strategies, Kawhi made it clear that playing the entirety of the regular season is not a priority for him if that’s what it’ll take to win a Championship.

He also had high praise for the things he has been doing right to get himself back into the mix.

Kawhi told reporters, “As I get older, guys aren’t doing what I’m doing pretty much. You don’t see it around the league. Even when I was young… This is what I work for.”

“I strive to get a championship. I’m not out there to try to play 82 games. I’m trying to win. Even tho that’s obligated for me. I try to, but it hasn’t worked out,” he added.

The Clippers have lost a lot of talent since last season. So, it will interesting to see how they take care of business this season. They have lost their first preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, making an unfortunate start to the season festivities.