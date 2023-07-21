“Stuck in Poverty”: Backed By $3 Haircuts and Michael Jordan’s Teammate’s Support, ‘Undrafted’ NBA Champ Defied Odds to Build Hall of Fame Career

Ben Wallace is one of the most underrated players in NBA history. Having declared for the 1996 NBA Draft, Wallace went undrafted. Nevertheless, he persevered, and in 1999 finally entered the league. 13 seasons later, he retired with a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. A huge achievement, but the road was difficult, as a recent Twitter thread revealed. Growing up in poverty, Big Ben survived on $3 haircuts. Fortunately, the help of Charles Oakley, the former teammate of Michael Jordan allowed him to get a scholarship, in turn unlocking his potential.

Wallace grew up in a small town called White Hall in Alabama. There, he attended Central High School, where he received all-state honors in basketball, baseball, and football. However, his life took a drastic turn after he was discovered in a camp held by Oakley. Impressed, the legend recommended him to his alma mater, Virginia Union. Thus, changing the future four-time Defensive Player of the Year’s life forever.

Ben Wallace went from undrafted rookie to Hall of Famer in just 13 years

Over the years, there have been some incredible defenders in the NBA. However, perhaps the greatest defensive player to grace their ranks was Ben Wallace. A stalwart in the frontcourt, Big Ben was a formidable center, who shut down offenses with ease. And, having tied with Dikembe Mutombo for the most Defensive Player Awards, his legacy was set in stone.

With all his achievements in tow, Wallace was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. However, this honor did not come easily. In fact, it took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears for him to reach the pinnacle.

Growing up in a small town in Alabama, Wallace was a freak athlete. However, he lived in poverty and had to survive on $3 haircuts. Luckily, things took a turn for the better, when he met Charles Oakley. An NBA legend, and former teammate of Michael Jordan, Oakley recognized his talent and recommended him to Virginia Union. And, from there the rest was history. Take a look at the tweet below by Frank Michael Smith.

Spending 13 seasons in the NBA, Wallace bounced around the league. He got his first opportunity with the Orlando Magic, before playing for the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers. But, while he did play for numerous teams, it was with the Pistons he found the most success, becoming an NBA Champion in 2004 and making his mark as an all-time great.

Big Ben fended off prime Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in order to secure a ring in 2004

Much like the road to becoming a Hall of Famer, Ben Wallace’s road to becoming an NBA Champion was a difficult one. In 2004, the Pistons finished third in the Eastern Conference. And, with grit and hard work, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Here, they faced the hardest task of them all.

Prime Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant made for deadly opponents. Nevertheless, Wallace fought hard and fended off the Lakers duo en route to winning a championship ring.

Big Ben was undersized for a center, underestimated as a player, and undervalued as a talent. He is a superstar who overcame all the odds and became a legend of the sport.