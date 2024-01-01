“Surrendered Another Elephant”: Teenage Kobe Bryant’s Antics in Helping a Classmate Win a Stuffed Toy Led to Hersheypark Employee’s Irritation

Credits: December 26, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) wipes his mouth with his jersey during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Arco Arena. The Lakers defeated the Kings 112-103 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In the 1990s, a teenage Kobe Bryant once showcased his basketball prowess while helping a classmate win a stuffed toy in Hersheypark. His display of excellence in the home state interestingly led to the irritation of the employee on that occasion. Jeff Pearlman reflected on that period in Kobe’s life as he revealed the NBA icon’s antics in his book, Three Ring Circus.

One of Kobe’s classmates’ requests for his assistance spurred the shooting guard’s desire to display his skill set. “On a school trip to Hersheypark, a student named Susan Freedland asked his assistance in helping her win a stuffed animal at a free throw shooting stall,” the author mentioned. Following this, the rest of his classmates gathered to witness the scenario firsthand.

Bryant took over under pressure as Pearlman revealed, “Kobe stoically grabbed a ball, lined up, stared down the rim, and shot—swish. Shot again—swish. Shot again—swish. Susan was handed a blue elephant with green tusks and thanked Kobe for his assistance”. The teenager defended his pride in front of his class while showcasing glimpses of his elite mentality.

In a typical Kobe fashion, the Philadelphia-born was still hungry as the author stated, “He returned to the game, plunked down…another $3…. Shot again—swish. Shot again—swish”. His endeavours resulted in another prize for himself but led to the distress of the employee.

“The man running the booth—agitated, defeated—surrendered another elephant and told Bryant to bug off,” Pearlman mentioned.

So, despite an initial external motivation behind his actions, the game soon sparked his innate competitive desire. Thus, even after reaching the pinnacle once, Kobe returned to conquer yet again only to quench his thirst. It filled his challengers with irritation as they felt helpless in front of a young Kobe.

Interestingly, this theme was repeated several times throughout his NBA career since coming into the league in 1996. After a few initial hurdles, the Los Angeles Lakers star reached the peak early in his journey. Soon after that, he fell from grace only to get back up again showcasing to the world who he truly was. Thus, this instance from his school trip serves as an incredible prologue of his cinematic voyage.

How the stardom of Kobe Bryant later led to a change in his partner’s life

By the year 2000, Kobe had already earned the status of the most eligible bachelor in Southern California. Around that time, he met Vanessa Laine, a high school senior, and the duo formed a romantic connection. The NBA star fell in love with the 17-year-old, before proposing to her within six months of getting to know her.

It led to Vanessa’s departure from her high school as her grandfather Robert Laine later commented on it. “Yes, they are engaged. No, they probably will not be going to the prom though they have considered it. Yes, she has been taken out of school ‘because of the notoriety,” he declared.

This further put forward the unpredictable and riddled nature of Kobe. Once the 6ft 6″ star used to believe in something, he used to go all the way to make it a reality. It was one of his core strengths, which helped him eventually become a Hall of Famer. So, instances such as this one shed light on his mentality as a person and how it paved the way for his superstardom.