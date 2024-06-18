“Tatum and Brown Couldn’t Do It Together”: Kendrick Perkins Celebrates Celtics’ 18th Banner While Acknowledging His Error

After a 16-year-long hiatus, the Boston Celtics are NBA champions once again. Winning their 18th title in franchise history drew reactions from numerous Celtics legends including the likes of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. Another former Celtics champion, Kendrick Perkins just took to X to celebrate, while owning up to a mistake from a few years ago.

Advertisement

Former Celtics center and champion Kendrick Perkins had his doubts about this Boston team and whether their star players had what it took to win it all. But after tonight, there is no doubt left in Perkins’ mind whatsoever.

“I didn’t believe they could get it done with Joe style of play. I thought that Tatum and Brown couldn’t do it together. They proved me wrong and 16 years later after I help deliver Banner 17 this @celtics team just completed the mission in dominating fashion to bring Banner 18 to the City of Boston. Much Credit to Brad Stevens for putting this all together. Carry the hell on…Carry the hell on.”

I didn’t believe they could get it done with Joe style of play. I thought that Tatum and Brown couldn’t do it together They proved me wrong and 16 years later after I help deliver Banner 17 this @celtics team just completed the mission in dominating fashion to bring Banner… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 18, 2024

Kendrick Perkins started off reiterating the doubts he had regarding this Boston Celtics team. He admitted how he was not sure if the team could go on to win a title under the leadership of head coach, Joe Mazzulla.

Perkins also shared his initial uncertainty about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown being capable enough to play together. And not just playing together in the regular season but complementing each other well enough to win a championship.

The player-turned-analyst dropped a subtle reminder of being a part of the last Celtics championship team. He also took this moment to highlight how his efforts helped Boston win their 17th NBA championship back in 2008.

And in the end, he attributed Brad Stevens for his genius from an executive perspective for putting all the pieces together. Stevens can be credited for bringing players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis to the team, both crucial players for the team during the regular season and the playoffs.

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics faced some heat when they fired their former head coach, Ime Udoka. Many did not believe Joe Mazzulla had what it took to lead this franchise to another title. However, that is now proven otherwise.

Another aspect fans were not happy with was the team parting ways with their defensive spark-plug, Marcus Smart. But looking back at that move in hindsight, it is clear that Brad Stevens made all the right moves to bring back the Boston Celtics’ glory days.

Fans call out Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins’ latest tweet regarding the Boston Celtics 18th NBA championship may seem like a congratulatory post. However, many fans in the comments section were not happy with some things Perkins said and decided to call him out.

One fan tweeted, “You wanted Jaylen Brown traded for Jordan Poole .”

You wanted Jaylen Brown traded for Jordan Poole 😭😭😭 — fan account (@Asensii20) June 18, 2024

While another commented, “Stop tryna make this about you.”

Stop tryna make this about you — DNICE🍀 (@celtics_Dnice) June 18, 2024

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

Warriors proved you wrong in 22 maybe just maybe you have bad takes 💀😂😭😭😭 — Efeso100 (@Efeso1001) June 18, 2024

Always about you Kendrick…carry the hell on — Boston☘️SportsGuy (@BSGuy33) June 18, 2024

Kendrick Perkins not making everything about himself challenge. Difficulty Level: Impossible — Milly🎲 (@Hoodie_Milly) June 18, 2024

While Boston fans are happy that their team is at the top of the league once again, some of them were not on board with how Perkins decided to congratulate the team.

Regardless of how Kendrick Perkins decided to acknowledge his former team’s accomplishments, it does not take away from all the hard work and sacrifices players, coaches, team staff, and the front office put in to reach where they are today.