Tayshaun Prince Reveals That He Was Indirectly the Reason Why Carmelo Anthony Was Never a Piston

Even with the myriad of ‘What Ifs’ in NBA history, the 2003 NBA Draft remains among the biggest events. In a loaded class, the Detroit Pistons selected Darko Milicic with the 2nd overall pick, over Hall of Famers like Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony. Tayshaun Prince helped us know a little bit more about the thought process behind that selection.

Advertisement

Prince, who was a Piston at the time, touched on the topic during his recent appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast after co-host Quentin Richardson asked him about that moment in 2003. “The players, we all thought we was taking Melo,” admitted the 44-year-old.

“I think how management looked at it was like, they found their future small forward in me, let’s take a chance on Darko,” Prince explained.

Therefore, the four-time All Defensive Second Team member admitted that he was indirectly the reason why the Pistons went for Milicic instead of Anthony. “If we took Melo, man, we know what could have been,” Prince added regretfully.

It’s a common problem with teams, where franchises make lottery selections based on team needs instead of just picking the best available player.

For Detroit, a team coming off of 50 wins the previous season, they were already confident in their core – among whom was small forward, Tayshaun Prince. He fit the Pistons’ timeline and defense-oriented mentality. So the team didn’t want to pick another player at his position, even if that player was a certified star.

Therefore, they took a gamble on Darko, which backfired for them quite dramatically.

Carmelo Anthony had proven his talent during March Madness by leading his Syracuse side to their first and only NCAA championship. Even the Pistons roster, including Prince, were excited by the prospect of landing the offensive maestro. So when Detroit fumbled such a talent, “We was shook,” recalled Tayshaun.

NBA history would probably look a little different if Carmelo Anthony had joined the Pistons instead of the Nuggets.

Even without Melo, Detroit would win the Larry O’Brien trophy against the Lakers in 2004. They even made it back to the Finals in 2005. However, the Pistons couldn’t sustain the success.

Perhaps, with Melo on their team, a few more banners could be hanging from their rafters. Anthony knew this and he was desperate to make the connection happen.

Carmelo Anthony went around Detroit looking for Darko Milicic

Melo was on Dwyane Wade’s podcast earlier this year when he shared the story. In the lead up to the draft, Anthony’s team heard that Detroit were looking at Darko Milicic with the second pick.

The Syracuse standout shared how he went around different gyms in Detroit to find Darko and work out against him. Melo wanted the Pistons front office to know that he was the better player and the better choice for their selection.

“I already got the basketball from Detroit, sweatsuit Detroit, bags. I’m going to Detroit. So yeah, I gotta find this guy, wherever he’s at, I gotta get to him, I gotta play him. I gotta show what time it is to these scouts,” Anthony explained.

Unfortunately, Anthony never find Darko Milicic, and the chips fell as they did. It’s understandable that Melo would harbor some frustration about the draft. Going to Detroit would have changed the entire outlook of his career, and more than likely, would have earned him that elusive ring.