“That Motherf***er Know the Game!”: Former NBA Champion Backs JJ Redick Being Hired as the Lakers HC

The Los Angeles Lakers recently announced JJ Redick as their new head coach. Following the announcement, Redick has been a topic of discussion among fans and the media. Many believe that handing such an important job to someone, who doesn’t have coaching experience even at the collegiate level, speaks to the privilege that Redick has.

Advertisement

On the recent episode of All The Smoke UNPLUGGED, former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson stated that they have faith in the 40-year-old that he will do a great job with the Lakers.

The two veterans didn’t shy away from admitting that the backlash Redick is getting has some merit. Barnes said, “A lot of hate is going to my dawg, JJ. I understand it, you know. Some people are calling it white privilege, calling him the poster boy for it.”

The 2017 NBA champion added that Redick’s lack of coaching experience has set him up for poor reception in public. Stephen Jackson also accepted that several experienced coaches deserve the spot more than Redick. He claimed that, as someone who knows Redick personally, he can attest to Redick’s love for the game,

“As a player and as somebody who knows JJ and played with JJ for a short time, he’s a brother of mine too, that motherf***er know the game. He’s super smart…Even if we say it’s privilege, I mean, he can’t do a worse job than anybody else that’s going in there”.

Barnes and Jackson didn’t only back Redick for his new job, but they also gave him much-needed advice. Considering that this will be his first rodeo, for a team and coaching staff that is desperate to succeed, they suggested that Redick should surround himself with a brilliant support staff.

Barnes added that getting the likes of Rajon Rondo and Jamal Crawford on his team will make Redick’s job easier. Additionally, Barnes and Jackson aren’t the only ones looking out for the new Lakers HC.

Steve Kerr is confident about JJ Redick taking up head coach job in LA

During a recent conversation with Jim Rome, the Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Redick becoming the Lakers head coach. As someone who was also directly handed the head coach position earlier in 2014, Kerr understands his situation more than others. He said that he has complete faith in Redick and he will be able to do a great job with his team.

Warriors HC Steve Kerr on the learning curve for new Lakers head coach JJ Redick. pic.twitter.com/pN4FWl55Cj — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 25, 2024

Kerr said, “The league’s never been crazier. In my mind, it is nuts. So, you go in and you try to unify with your front office, your management, and try to build something solid and see where it goes.” If Redick can manage to look past the criticism, there’s plenty of support coming his way as well. With advice from so many veterans, it seems like he will be able to handle his own in his debut season as the Lakers head coach.