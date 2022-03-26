“That pass from Kobe Bryant has to be his best play, ever!” JJ Redick gushes on about mystical play by Lakers legend during sit-down with Pau Gasol

JJ Redick announces his favorite play from Kobe Bryant’s entire NBA career, and it isn’t one you’ll expect

Kobe Bryant. Really, are there even 10 players in the history of the NBA, greater than this man?

Over his long, 20-year NBA career, Kobe had countless different highlights and moments that fans hold dear in their hearts. Countless different moments that are iconic. And most of all, countless different moments that made Kobe… Kobe.

So amongst all these piles of highlights, it’s fairly obvious that some moments are going to stand out above others, become fan favorites even. But, when JJ Redick talked about his favorite moment of the Black Mamba, let’s just say, that not only was it not one of the standouts, but it also wasn’t one that you’d even come close to expecting.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

JJ Redick admits one specific play that Kobe Bryant did against him in the 2009 NBA Finals, is perhaps his most underrated play ever

Let’s take a look back to 2009.

Kobe Bryant is in search of his first-ever ring without Shaq. And the search for that ring has brought him, and fellow teammate Pau Gasol all the way to a matchup against the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals.

Both teams battled hard, not giving the other even the slightest of inches. And then, Kobe pulled a little something out of the magician’s hat.

Now, we, unfortunately, don’t have the clip of the play in question here. But, we may have something a tad bit better. Take a gander at the video below.

As you probably know, Kobe and the Lakers would go on to win the finals, giving the Mamba his 4th ring. And in the process, give us a whole host of moments that we continue to look back on, despite more than a whole decade passing by.

We miss you, Black Mamba.

