"The Day Kobe Bryant Gained My Respect Was...": Shaquille O'Neal Told the Hilarious Story of the Day He Understod the Black Mamba

2020 was 3 years ago. And yet, when you think about Kobe Bryant, it feels like it was just yesterday that we got the news on our phones. It felt like an April Fools’ prank that had just come a bit too early. A wrongly scheduled post, that was all meant to be a sick joke. But as we know now, it just wasn’t.

During his time on this planet, Bryant had his fair share of controversies. Of course, on the legal side, there was his infamous court case and scandal. However, focusing on the more light-hearted, basketball side of things here, there was the allegation that the man just would never pass. And not to disrespect a legend here, but it’d be far too difficult to say that the man was a willing passer while trying to keep a straight face.

But the thing about Kobe Bryant is, he owned it so hard, he might as well have found its whereabouts just to give it a bear hug every single day. And as it turns out, that’s exactly what grabbed Shaquille O’Neal’s respect when they first became teammates on the Lakers. And it all came out during a tear-jerker of a day.

Shaquille O’Neal lightened the mood perfectly during the celebration of the life of Kobe Bryant

It’s hard to forget the day everyone pooled into Staples Center to celebrate Kobe Bryant. Of course, there were those that knew the man on a personal level. However, with all the people whose lives the Black Mamba had touched, the stands had never been so full.

As you’d expect, the mood was heavy, and of course, Shaquille O’Neal sensed this. So, he decided he’d try and lift the mood just a little bit. And sure enough, he started with the perfect little anecdote. Take a look at it below.

“The day Kobe (Bryant) gained my respect was, the guys were complaining. They said ‘Shaq, Kobe’s not passing the ball’. I said ‘I’ll talk to him’. I said ‘Kobe! There’s no I in ‘team’. He said, ‘I know, but there’s an ‘me’ in that moterf*cker!”

As we said, the man absolutely bearhugged everything he was. And even if it made you mad, or sick to your stomach, he always gave you the truth about himself. Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.

Michael Jordan’s speech at Staples Center was beyond beautiful

Coming to one of the other speakers at the event, Michael Jordan was always going to be a shoo-in for this event. After all, he was Kobe Bryant’s idol, who later turned into a bit of an older brother for the man. And rather fittingly, his speech was arguably the most beautiful of the lot.

We all miss Kobe Bryant. But something tells us that there aren’t many in the world that miss him more than Michael Jordan.