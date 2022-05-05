“The energy is about to shift”: When Jaylen Brown accurately predicted the turnaround in fortunes for the Boston Celtics this season

The Boston Celtics endured a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season, but Jaylen Brown predicted their turnaround

The Boston Celtics are one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history. With the rich history they possess and a plethora of NBA legends who have represented the team over the years, the expectation is to win a championship every single year.

However, things didn’t exactly move in that direction to start the 2021-22 NBA season. On the 6th of January, 2022, the Celtics faced the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and were expected to win the game.

The Celtics ended up blowing a 20-point third-quarter lead and fell to the Knicks courtesy of an incredible game-winner by RJ Barrett. Their season record at that time dropped to 18-21, three games below .500, and good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

At that time, people questioned whether the Celtics were good enough to even make the playoffs, forget winning a championship. To their credit, they turned their season around and how. A certain Celtics player, however, saw this coming.

The Celtics started the season 18-21. Since then: — 29-7 record

— 1st in point differential

— 1st in defense

— 3rd in offense They are now 1st in the East. pic.twitter.com/G0DTenPDNZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 28, 2022

Jaylen Brown sent out a tweet on the 31st of January stating that ‘The energy is about to shift’

Jaylen Brown recently sat down with Malika Andrews from NBA Today to talk about the Celtics’ struggles easier in the year, their current match-up with the Milwaukee Bucks and much more.

He was asked about what led to the bad start they had to the season and whether his relationship with Jayson Tatum was also one of the causes that lead to it. Brown would quickly brush aside those rumors.

“It wasn’t necessarily because me and Jayson didn’t get along — it’s just because we were trying to fit all the parts together”, said Brown. He also stated that the team got healthy just at the right time.

"People had a lot of criticism and critiques that was fair because things weren't going right. But it wasn't necessarily because me and Jayson didn't get along — it's just because we were trying to fit all the parts together." Jaylen Brown joins NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/VOTCMOQW6j — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 5, 2022

Brown tweeted this on the 31st of January:

The energy is about to shift — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2022

The cryptic tweet would actually go on to become true as the Celtics went 7-0 after it was posted.

The Celtics finished the season as the Number 2 seed, eliminated the Brooklyn Nets in 4 games in the first round of the playoffs, and are now in the midst of a tough semi-finals conference series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

If the Cs continue to play at an elite level, they can upset the defending champions.