“The Game Needs Him”: Stephen Curry Speaks Out on Kawhi Leonard Withdrawing From Team USA

The US Men’s Basketball Team’s pursuit of gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics has hit its first roadblock as Kawhi Leonard has withdrawn from the roster citing injury issues. Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has been named the Los Angeles Clippers forward’s replacement. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was sad to see Leonard leave the Team USA camp in Las Vegas but suggested it was the right call.

Advertisement

During his post-game press conference following Team USA’s win over Team Canada, the veteran guard noted that the Clippers superstar tried his best to recover from his recurring knee ailment. However, Leonard was pulled out of the team after a consultation between Team USA and the franchise. Curry revealed,

“Kawhi gave it everything he had when he was preparing in these last three days of camp…There was a mutual conversation between USAB leadership and Kawhi’s team just to make sure he’s set up for success… Hopefully, for the long term, he’s in a good place because the game needs him, and when he’s not out there, you miss an all-time great player. We hope that he’s ready for the season.”

Steph Curry on Kawhi Leonard withdrawing from Team USA before the Olympics: “I know he wanted to play… Hopefully, for the long term, he’s in a good place because the game needs him. When he’s not out there, you miss an all-time great player. We hope he’s ready for this season.” pic.twitter.com/0M3S5UfLtD — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 11, 2024

Leonard’s absence wasn’t notable during Team USA’s exhibition game against Team Canada, as they cruised to an 86-72 win. However, the team will face tougher challenges in Paris and would’ve felt better about their odds with Leonard on the roster. But given his injury issues, it was deemed too risky for him to fly to France for the Olympics.

Beat reporter gives update on Kawhi Leonard’s injury

Since Leonard left camp on Wednesday little has been revealed about his injury. Reports have pointed to the forward’s injury not being too serious, but given his history, the Clippers weren’t keen on letting him feature in the Olympics. The Athletic’s Law Murray provided an update about Leonard’s injury and summer plans on X, writing,

“Ran into Kawhi. He’s in good spirits. Found out yesterday that his USA run would be cut short. But still planning on getting some work in before he leaves to get ready for fall.”

Leonard missed the Clippers’ last eight regular season games with a knee injury before returning in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. However, his comeback lasted only two games, and he missed the final three matches of the series, which LA lost 4-2.

Paul George’s exit has increased the pressure on Leonard to carry the load next season. The Clippers’ title aspirations hinge on the forward’s fitness. The franchise wasn’t willing to risk playing its debut campaign in its new home, the Intuit Dome, without Leonard, prompting them to force Team USA to release the veteran from their camp.