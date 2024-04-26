mobile app bar

“Their Spirits Were Broken”: Charles Barkley Uses Hilarious Analogy to Describe Lakers After Game 3 Loss

Credits: USA TODAY SPORTS

The unidirectionality in outcomes continues in the gripping first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers. Following two consecutive defeats, the latter also lost Game 3 with a 105-112 scoreline, extending their misery. This losing streak has brought a massive wave of criticism, with Charles Barkley also joining in to add fuel to the fire.

During the latest post-game discussion, Chuck initially provided a hilarious analogy to describe the ongoing condition of the LA side. The sports analyst called out the Lakers for their lack of intensity on the floor while using his co-panelist, Kenny Smith, as a reference. Following the man’s recent race defeats to both Charles and Shaquille O’Neal, the Phoenix Suns legend couldn’t help but use him as the butt of his analysis.

Chuck mentioned, “It’s like their spirits were broken. They were just going through the motions of the first half. I haven’t seen a broken spirit like that since Kenny’s last couple races to the board”.

Barkley refused to hold himself back while outlining his thoughts on the Lakers. The 61-year-old even hilariously brought out a broom to sweep the set’s floor, indicating that he felt the Lakers would lose 0-4 to the Nuggets again in the postseason.

Amidst the mockery, Barkley’s words and actions captured the struggles of the LA organization entirely. Following a humiliating sweep in last year’s conference finals, this series is seemingly going in a similar direction. The first three games have already crushed the hopes of their fans. And Game 4 doesn’t seem like it is going to be helping too much either.

As a result, the NBA community is only waiting for the impending outcome to take place. The gulf in quality between the teams remains so drastic at this stage that even a miracle may not be enough to turn it around for the Los Angeles Lakers.

