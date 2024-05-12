“There Are P**sies on Both Sides”: Lou Williams Jumps into NFL vs NBA Debate, Declares Basketball Skills Tougher to Master

The NFL vs NBA debate has taken a new turn following Austin Rivers’ appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. During the show, the host made an outrageous statement about NBA players being ‘soft’ and the former Clippers star snapped back at him with a scathing response. After that, it became one of the most debated topics on the internet with people from both sides claiming their sport to be superior. Amidst the outrage, former NBA star Lou Williams has stepped in to provide some perspective while ridiculing the narratives from both parties.

Rivers’ response, “I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL. You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA”, rubbed some people the wrong way as he became a villain for team NFL. In his response, Williams said that there should be mutual respect between athletes from different fields because they share similar stories of mastering their craft.

He refuted Rivers’ claim by stating that there aren’t 30 players in the NBA who can play in the NFL and vice versa. However, he did acknowledge that there are some “freaks of nature” in both leagues, who could do great things in all domains.

This statement about exceptions has been previously made by Joe Rogan, when he said that LeBron, with his physique and athleticism, could dominate the world of combat sports if basketball didn’t have so much to offer. Lou Will believes there are weak players on both sides.

He said, “There are p*ssies on both sides.” As an NBA athlete, he believes that the “soft” argument against NBA athletes makes no sense because pro basketball is lot more of a contact sports than people think.

Lou Will wanted the debate to focus more on skill than physicality. He listed a bunch of jobs that football players do on the pitch that require skill. However, he concluded his rant by saying that shooting a jump shot is tougher than all.

Gilbert Arenas sides with Austin Rivers on the debate

This unnecessary conversation that started on the Pat McAfee Show has NBA veterans chiming in with their responses. McAfee, an NFL veteran, said, “Our sport’s better because we would just create a position for one of you.” He tried to convince Rivers that there are better coaches in his league, who would make room for anyone, even an NBA player.

However, Gilbert Arenas found a flaw in his argument and responded to him on the Gil’s Arena show.

He said, “What’s funny is Pat McAfee proved his (Austin Rivers’) point. He proved his point when he said we could take basketball players and create a position for them. So, you can just take us because we’re so athletic and gifted that you can make a position for us, and we can succeed. So, you kinda proved his point.”

The NBA veteran then claimed that one simply can’t make space for an NFL athlete in the league if they don’t possess the necessary skills like dribbling, jumping, and shooting.

There really isn’t a practical end or a solution for this discussion. While there are some cross sports success stories like Deion Sanders and Michael Jordan, until anyone from the new generation makes an effort to prove their point, we’ll never see the end of it.