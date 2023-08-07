“Mayor Would Be LeBron James”: Klay Thompson Narrates Hilarious Internet Trolling That Led to Him Becoming Suspicious

Klay Thompson recently made an appearance on one of the hottest podcasts in the sports industry. Featuring on the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George, Klay spoke about a variety of different things. From what he likes to do with his free time to growing up in a family filled with athletes. One of the topics he brought up had to do with internet trolls. In particular, how the feature of editing Wikipedia pages led to his distrust of the platform after he saw one edit that labeled LeBron James as the Mayor of Toronto.

Advertisement

Being an athlete is difficult, especially if you’re one of superstar caliber like Thompson. Playing for one of the most hated and loved teams at the same time with the Golden State Warriors, the three-point specialist is used to being trolled on the internet. However, this led to a hobby that saw him surf the net for hours together soaking up information. Although sometimes it left him bewildered.

Klay Thompson shares hilarious story of how he stumbled upon Wikipedia page claiming LeBron James was the Mayor of Toronto

Wikipedia is one of the most used websites on the internet. Advertised as a free encyclopedia, the website is filled with tons of information, some accurate and some not. This fluctuating accuracy comes due to the fact that, unlike most sites, Wikipedia is one that can be edited by users freely.

Advertisement

This is a fact that Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson found quite surprising. Having to deal with internet trolls is part of Thompson’s daily life. After all, given his celebrity status, he gets a dose of hate on a regular basis. But, this led to an interesting habit that saw him scroll through the world wide web on a regular basis. And, it is through this that his suspicion of Wikipedia came about.

Recalling a hilarious story, Klay shared how he was surfing the internet when he came across an edit on Wikipedia. Around the time when LeBron James was dominating the Eastern Conference, fans took every opportunity they could to troll his opponents. And, on one particular occasion, after King James handed the Toronto Raptors a thrashing, Thompson Googled the city of Toronto, only to see that LeBron was listed as its Mayor.

“This is crazy… I saw one where it’s like… LeBron will beat like the Raptors back in the day and you’ll Google the city of Toronto and the Mayor would be LeBron James for 10 minutes. Like… who the hell has time to do all this?”

It was a discovery that lasted a whole 10 minutes before the correction was made. But, it was more than enough to raise Klay’s suspicions about the website. This led to him questioning how people had so much free time. And, more importantly, he realized that Wikipedia was not for him.

Advertisement

Klay’s own decision to troll LeBron James led to the Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals

Klay Thompson may not like internet trolls, but there are times when he has been a troll himself. The fact, that he would use LeBron James as an example makes it all the more interesting. Especially, after what happened in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Back then, during a press conference, Klay made the mistake of suggesting that The King’s feelings were hurt after some “playful” trash-talking. This obviously did not sit well with LeBron, who scoffed at the suggestion and then proceeded to dominate in the next three games. Essentially, it was the moment that fuelled the Cavs into overturning the Warriors’ 3-1 lead and securing the NBA Championship.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Safe to say, that was the day Klay learned to never talk smack about one of the greatest players of our generation. Lest he incur the wrath of the “Mayor of Toronto” once again.