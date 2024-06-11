“There Was No $70 Million”: Gilbert Arenas Raises Suspicions About Dan Hurley and the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers fans had been expecting Dan Hurley to take up the head coaching position this offseason to steady the ship for the LA side. The rumors about the UConn Huskies’ coach being the next Lakers HC were strong for many reasons. One of which was the $70 million that was on the table. However, now that the deal has been reportedly rejected by the veteran coach, Gilbert Arenas is skeptical of the massive six-year contract that was offered to Hurley.

Advertisement

On the recent episode of Gil’s Arena, the NBA veteran dismissed this entire report of Dan Hurley turning down $70 million. He sarcastically said, “And I turned down to replace Stephen A. Smith on First Take.”

It’s clear that the three-time NBA All-Star isn’t sold on the information because he believes it is not at all credible. Arenas theorized that there wasn’t a legitimate offer to begin with or even if there was, it was certainly not $70 million.

Arenas declared that he needs to see some proof to believe in the report. The 42-year-old said, “Come on, man…There’s no way he turned down $70 million for the next level if that was actually offered…There was no $70 million. Show me text or a email.”

It’s not just the money aspect that has contributed to the NBA veteran not believing in the reports. Arenas also thinks that the entire conversation around Hurley rejecting the Lakers offer for a possible three-peat with UConn is a sham. He also pointed out that UConn’s team will not be the same this year and therefore, the third chip is not a lock.

Meanwhile, guest of the show, Kenyon Martin made an interesting point.



Martin said that if Hurley didn’t take the job, JJ Redick isn’t going to take it either. His reasoning behind the statement is that even though on paper it’s a six-year contract, staying at the HC position in LA is merely a two-year gig at best.

Martin said, “The security that I have at UConn, I’m cool with it if I am Hurley.” The All-Star outlined the fact that Hurley is a back-to-back champion at UConn. So, for him to leave that and come to LA for a team that’s broken and facing tough competition in a stacked West is a big risk.

Martin also said that money isn’t a factor in a situation like this because Hurley is already making good money while staying in Connecticut. According to a report by Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68, UConn has presented another lucrative offer to their head coach.

Following the $70 million offer from the Lakers that he declined, he now has the option to take a $50 million, six-year contract at UConn.