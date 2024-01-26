“They are Once in a Lifetime”: Draymond Green Claims LeBron James and Luka Doncic are the Only Two Players Capable of Rallying Teammates Regularly

Fresh off his suspension, Draymond Green finally joined the Golden State Warriors squad on the floor. While Green’s taking it easy to return to his usual role, the four-time NBA champion is quite active on his podcast. On the recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors’ defensive leader brought up the fact that LeBron James and Luka Doncic were the only two players who could score the ball at will and also facilitate the ball to their teammates in the right position.

Advertisement

Green recently had his new teammate Chris Paul join him for a conversation on his podcast. Chris Paul and Draymond Green went into Paul’s illustrious career, beefing over the years, and championship aspirations. While talking to Paul, Green also brought up a point that he only listed LeBron James and Luka Doncic as capable enough to do so.

According to the 4x NBA champion, Luka Doncic and LeBron James both could rally their teammates behind them and lead the team to victory. Moreover, these are the only two players who are still doing it at the highest level in the league.

Advertisement

Green also brought up James Harden’s name but went on to clarify that Harden was not on the same level as Doncic or LeBron. As the conversation went on, the 6’6 forward went on to also bring up Chris Paul’s name. Green credited Paul for being one of the undersized point guards to do it all, score, facilitate, and rally the team behind him.

“I said they’re two guys, they’re both 6’8. They’re point guards, they’re once in a lifetime. Luka and LeBron. I said, so as to now who you can also put in there and we’ve seen him do it and it looked like it was going the other way in his back, though James Harden.”

“I said, Chris Paul was one that scored it, got everybody in position, got assist, ran the team, did the leading. He was the one guy to do it,” Green went on to add about Chris Paul, giving him his flowers.

As for Draymond Green’s take, he is not wrong in categorizing LeBron James and Luka Doncic in that category. Both players are natural-born leaders to spearhead a team and orchestrate their teammates.

Advertisement

Doncic and James are expected to score the ball so their passing ability usually goes unrecognized at times. But they sure have the court vision to be constant dimers. If it weren’t for the team calling upon them to score, they’d be happy to facilitate. However, with the power and finesse with which both James and Doncic can score the ball, at will and with ease, Green may be right after all.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic over the years

LeBron James and Luka Doncic have been in the league, making plays and scoring in bunches for years now. Even though James is about to reach Father Time, both players at the age of 24 are more or less identical.

At the age of 24, LeBron James was averaging 28.7 PPG, 7.8 APG, 7.6 RPG, and 1.5 SPG while playing 38.4 Minutes per game while playing on a less-than-talented Cavs team. As for Doncic, he is 24 years of age this season and has been averaging 33.6 PPG, 9.3 APG, 8.5 RPG, and 1.4 SPG while playing 36.9 Minutes per game.

Both players had high field goal percentages in their 40s and had the same three-point percentage as well. Doncic and James both played identically when it came to numbers but the result of their games had a different outcome.

By the age of 24, LeBron James already had an MVP award under his belt. Not only that but James had already led his team to an NBA Finals appearance as well. As for Doncic, he is currently in the fifth position on the MVP ladder. If the Slovenian star picks up the pace, he could win one this year.

But to conclude what Draymond Green said, both James and Doncic truly are once-in-a-lifetime players who excel at everything a coach dreams of in his players.