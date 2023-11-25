“They Think They Know Everything”: Kai Jones Opens Up on Being Misunderstood by People

The last summer took an ugly turn for the basketball star Kai Jones after the consequences of his actions outweighed his stardom. So much so that he lost his NBA contract a little over a month ago, making him a free agent on the lookout for teams. Following the misery, Kai opened up about the entire occurrence on the Vizion Podcast, revealing his thoughts on human perception.

Upon being asked whether people misunderstood him, he promptly replied, “For sure,” before describing it as “Part of life”. “People might misunderstand people all the time. That’s life,” Jones further added while highlighting his views. Following this the 22-year-old shed light on the impact of social media on a person’s understanding and how it led to biased decisions.

“They think they know everything through social media. Like bro, that’s just one small part of my life,” Kai stated. The center then gave insights into his activities to make the viewers understand how broad his horizon was. He added, “I have my Instagram on my phone, but I do basketball, I do boxing, Muay Thai, yoga, I do rapping in studio, I am singing, I’m drawing something, I’m painting like, I do a lot of different sh*t”.

“The IG is just like me trynna give you an insight on, oh, this is how I live, you know, this is what I do,” Jones continued to explain his thoughts. He then discussed the essence of his activities on social media and highlighted it as his way of connecting with his followers. The Bahamas-born mentioned, “I think it’s entertaining. People make fun of it. Some people like, ‘Bro, it’s the funniest thing ever’ and I think it is too. Just trynna brighten up some things”.

Following this, he put forward his responsibility as a celebrity in the modern world. According to Kai, freedom should become the driving force of every individual’s life. So, he wanted to be the flag bearer of that thought process, stating, “I feel like being free is the key in life. So, I just wanna be an example of like freedom. Like, be as free as you can be, you know”.

It put into perspective the reason behind his actions in the past few months. Despite having a reason behind them, it did him more bad than good as the situation kept on taking a turn for the worse.

How did Kai Jones lose it all?

After impressing in Texas as a college player, he entered the 2021 NBA draft as a high-potential prospect. The New York Knicks picked him in the first round before trading him to the Charlotte Hornets. Since then his performances mostly remained underwhelming in the league adding to the worry of the franchise.

On top of that, his social media activities made the situation even more complicated. In September, Jones openly criticized his teammates before claiming on Instagram Live that the Hornets would not trade him “anytime soon”. As a result, the organization cut him off from their pre-season training camp. Just more than a week after that, Kai requested a trade on X (formerly Twitter) before the North Carolina franchise waived him two days later.

Thus, his lack of seriousness cost him a fortune early in his playing career. The opportunity is there for Kai to make a comeback but the path is set to be carved with major obstacles.