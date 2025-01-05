“They Were Both Nervous, Just Awkwardly Sitting”: Jasmine Jordan Reveals How Her Father and Her Husband Became Friends

Meeting the in-laws, especially one’s father in-law can be a daunting task. It’s safe to assume that the process gets exponentially more nerve-wracking if Michael Jordan is the father-in-law in question. During an interview with InStyle, MJ’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan, talked about how her husband, Rakeem Christmas, had that experience with the NBA legend.

She revealed that they were both awkward around one another initially. MJ and Christmas would just sit at one place, without saying a single word to one another. Jasmine said that she would have to step in to break the ice eventually.

She told InStyle, “They were both nervous and just awkwardly sitting there not knowing what to ask, which made me step in and break the ice.”

However, she had no idea what breaking the ice between Christmas and Jordan would do to their relationship. The two basketball players soon went from not speaking a word to being best friends.

Now, Jasmine might’ve wanted them to talk and open up since they are two of the most important people in her life. What she didn’t realize at the time was that she’d soon be ‘grossed out’ over how close they’d get as friends. Jasmine added, “Nowadays, they’re almost like best friends, and it’s kind of gross, but I’m happy that it was smooth sailing, and it’s been great ever since.”

The couple has known each other for a long time and they officially announced their engagement in 2018. In May 2019 they welcomed their baby boy Rakeem Michael Christmas, giving Michael Jordan an official entry into the grandfathers’ club.

Jasmine also talked about what it was like to have a special relationship with her dad despite being his only child who had no interest in playing basketball.

Jasmine played several sports but was never into basketball

It’s very common for kids of basketball stars to follow in their father’s footsteps. The notion is so normalized that it’s almost surprising every time a star kid goes another route. Jasmine was an athlete growing up, she played volleyball, flag football, etc. But she could never get herself into basketball, it just didn’t click.

She said, “I tried basketball very briefly, but both my dad and I knew that it was not for me.” MJ was fine with whatever life choices his baby girl made, as long as she was happy.

Jasmine said, “But during that time, I was able to take away who my father was to everyone else, and that for sure brought us closer; to this day, I still identify as daddy’s girl.”

She went on to work with the Jordan brand and has been making major strides in the business world since then.