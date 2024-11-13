“Thirsty for My Attention”: Kevin Durant Answers Fans’ Banter as Beef Over Viral Lebron James Footage Continues

Kevin Durant is no stranger to beefing with fans on social media. The Suns superstar often indulges in a battle of wits with fans who call him out or question him, and he was at it again this week.

A fan on X tagged the veteran forward in a clip of LeBron James’ post-game interview following the Lakers’ win over the Raptors, where he revealed that someone in the crowd kept yelling at him to get one more rebound late in the fourth quarter, seemingly to ensure they won their bet.

After the four-time NBA champion obliged, he pointed at them as a sign of acknowledgment. The fan who tagged Durant on the video captioned it, “KD would tell us to get a job meanwhile Bron Bron knows what’s up.”

@KDTrey5 would tell us to get a job meanwhile Bron Bron knows what’s up https://t.co/Wpm40tmWyr — Stringer Bell (@Spen_cer0) November 11, 2024

Like James, the Suns superstar obliged, and hilariously responded, “GO GET A JOB!!! For the love of god.”

GO GET A JOB!!! For the love of god — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 11, 2024

While most found Durant’s response amusing, one fan did not appreciate it and called him out in an explicit rant.

You gotta have money to bet money you raggedy frail nappy bony bitch . Fuck you think people betting ? Hopes and dreams . DO YOUR JOB bitch ass nigga . For the love of David Stern https://t.co/QqJETxSp4o — IkeGee (@IkeJeezy) November 13, 2024

The language seemingly offended the Suns forward, who threatened the fan, writing, “[You are] lucky I changed my life.”

U lucky I changed my life. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 13, 2024

As much as Durant enjoys arguing with fans, even those who call him out, he draws the line at personal remarks.

Kevin Durant didn’t start the beef, but he’s ending it

Most athletes never respond to fans abusing them on social media, regardless of how much it affects them. However, the 14-time All-Star not only indulges them but takes pleasure in humiliating those who hurl profanities at him. When a fan claimed its best not to bet money on Durant and proceeded to call him a b***h, he responded,

“This don’t sound right coming from somebody who clearly thirsty for my attention right now. I got u son, go give ish some clout real quick.”

This don’t sound right coming from somebody who clearly thirsty for my attention right now. I got u son, go give ish some clout real quick — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 13, 2024

When another scolded the 36-year-old and claimed that he ought to respect the fans more, he scoffed at the suggestion and responded,

“I’m just gonna laugh at your arrogance real quick.. Lmao…..but seriously, laugh a little bro, I be trollin 100% of the time, don’t take me serious please.”

I’m just gonna laugh at your arrogance real quick.. Lmao…..but seriously, laugh a little bro, I be trollin 100% of the time, don’t take me serious please. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 13, 2024

Athletes are usually the ones on the receiving end of messages from trolls. However, Durant has learned that the best way to combat it is to become a troll, and he’s doing a stellar job.