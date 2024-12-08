“This is Black Magic”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Left Stunned After Mentalist Named Someone From His Past

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s heroics on the court often leave those watching baffled. However, magician Oz Pearlman, better known as Oz The Mentalist, turned the tables on the Bucks superstar and left him stunned with an incredible trick.

The NBA on TNT’s Instagram page posted a clip of Oz meeting with the entire Milwaukee roster. He shook Antetokoumpo’s hand and asked him to look him in the eyes. The two-time MVP did not know what the trick would be but tried not to give away any tells to the mentalist. Oz asked him to picture the face of a person from his childhood in Greece, whom he deeply cared about.

After getting the go-ahead from Antetokoumpo, Oz asked if he was thinking about a person named Georgios. The Bucks superstar instantly responded with an affirmative. He then asked how did he know in a stoic tone, without realizing the trick was over. He then walked away in disbelief and said,

“This is some black magic right here. Some voodoo. It came from Africa, bro. This is black magic.”

Antetokoumpo wasn’t the one Bucks player to be stumped by Oz’s magic.

Tyler Smith joins Giannis Antetokoumpo in getting tricked by Oz The Mentalist

After the Greek Freak, it was Tyler Smith’s turn to have his mind blown. Oz asked the forward to place his palms on top of each other before turning them sideways. He then asked him to visualize playing against NBA greats of the past.

After getting an affirmation from Smith that he did it, the mentalist asked him about the identity of the player he thought of. He responded Shaquille O’Neal.

Oz asked him to open his palm and he was shocked to find a trading card featuring the Lakers great. Smith and his teammates, who were closely monitoring the mentalist’s trick to catch him in the act could only watch on in disbelief and wonder how he pulled it off.