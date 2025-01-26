“This is Really Me”: Charles Barkley Once Convinced a KFC Store to Reopen and Serve Chicken For a Boxing Watch Party

Mar 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns former guard Charles Barkley in attendance of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns defeated the Thunder 118-111. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NBA legend Charles Barkley has always been the voice of the people dating back to his playing days. His personality on TNT’s Inside The NBA isn’t a facade, but genuine to the person Barkley is. He is always looking out for others and a perfect example came over 30 years ago. Ahead of a major boxing match between Julio Cesar Chavez and Hector Camacho, Barkley used his pull to ensure a local KFC remained open to serve chicken for a watch party.

At the time, Barkley was one of the biggest athletes in the world. He had just won a gold medal for Team USA on the Dream Team in the 1992 Olympics. The big boxing match took place in September, which was still a month before the 1992-93 season.

A few months earlier the Sixers agreed to terms of a trade sending Barkley to the Phoenix Suns. However, the 11-time All-Star was still in Philadelphia to watch the boxing match with friends. His presence in the neighborhood turned the watch party into a major spectacle.

Due to the influx of people, there was a shortage of chicken at a nearby KFC. Although the closest other location was closed, Barkley was able to convince the workers to remain open to accommodate their orders. The details of the series of events are highlighted in the novel Barkley by Timothy Bella. He said,

“The KFC employee had already shut down the grill at the store a half mile away when Martin’s friend stormed inside with a desperate plea: Charles Barkley is over at the house and we need a bunch of fried chicken.”

Barkley’s friend, Anthony Martin was in a frenzied state trying to ensure there was enough food. His attempts to convince the KFC workers to make more chicken fell flat. However, once he was able to get Barkley on the phone, the NBA star’s power was on full display.

“Facing a skeptical employee who thought there was no way Barkley could be in Southwest Philly, Martin’s friend got Charles on the phone and passed the call to the manager. Charles spoke to the man for five minutes and convinced him to turn the grill back on: ‘This is really me.'”

The cooperation of Barkley to attend the boxing watch party wasn’t just to experience the fight. The deeper intention was to return a favor to a friend.

Charles Barkley helped out Martin

Barkley’s true drive to attend the boxing watch party was to give thanks to his friend Anthony Martin before he began his new chapter in Phoenix. Martin played a crucial part in Barkley’s business career.

“Martin had made gold-tipped shoelaces worn by Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham that were of interest to Charles,” Bella said. “Once the shoelaces gained popularity, Martin partnered with him on a kids’ basketball hoop branded with Charles’s name.”

Martin’s involvement in Barkley’s business ventures helped legitimize the NBA star’s status in the business world. Before Barkley had met Martin, he didn’t know how to capitalize on using his name as a brand. Barkley remained extremely grateful for Martin’s influence in his career and believed attending the watch party was the least he could do.