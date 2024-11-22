“Thought Somebody Was Making a Joke”: Carmelo Anthony Continues to ‘Roast’ Dwyane Wade’s Statue

On 27th October 2024, Dwyane Wade’s statue was unveiled at the Kaseya Center in Miami and the Internet went berserk immediately after that. It’s been over three weeks since then and Carmelo Anthony is still not over it. On his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, the NBA legend went back to roasting D-Wade’s statue to start his show.

Melo revealed that he was there for the statue unveiling, but he didn’t see it when the cover came off because he was at the side. Later, when the celebrations started, he went to Wade to congratulate him. Since they were standing underneath the statue and having a chat, he didn’t pay any attention to it.

It wasn’t until Melo reached his hotel that he had a first look at the face of the sculpture. He was in disbelief. The 40-year-old said, “So, I get back to the hotel and I get the picture. [I was like], who is this? I thought somebody was making a joke. I was like, ”Nah, this is James Evans.'”

Anthony further revealed that when he saw Wade at the after-party, he decided to ask him about how he felt about the bizarre look of the statue. Melo said, “We’re in there. I’m just like, D, how you feeling about that? He’s like, ‘I got one.’ I said, you know what, that’s your answer. F**k everybody else. You got one. You’re the only one down there.”

While Melo believes we’ll get used to the look, this wasn’t the first time he roasted the statue. During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said, “I think he was caught up on the process. He loved the process of it and just forgot the outcome.”

D-Wade, on the other hand, is not bothered by these comments at all.

Dwyane Wade is handling the trolling very well

Getting a statue is an honor that all athletes dream of. However, only a select few get to live that dream. For D-Wade, being honored in such a way is all he is focusing on. During his conversation with People, he said that others can have their opinion, but they won’t be able to change the fact that he deserved to have a statue.

As for the way it looks, Wade said that since he was personally involved in the process, he is happy with the final product. He said, “I’m personally involved in all the things Dwyane Wade, and so I spent a lot of time on what I wanted this statue to feel like and look like, and the expression I wanted to give off.”

Therefore, Wade is handling the criticism and trolling very well.