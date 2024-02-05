“TNT Has the Worst Medical Staff”: Charles Barkley ‘Blames’ $2.6 Billion Media Giant for ‘Ghosting’ Stephen Colbert

Credits: Jan. 24, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA: TNT announcer Charles Barkley court side prior to the game between the Phoenix Suns against the Los Angeles Clippers at the US Airways Center. The Suns defeated the Clippers 93-88. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

COVID-19 brought the entire world to its knees, regardless of one’s fame or popularity, financial status, and geographical location. Everyone had to isolate themselves due to the risk of catching the virus and NBA legend Charles Barkley was no different. However, looking back at the time when the world was on lockdown, TV personality Stephen Colbert still had some hard feelings towards Barkley when he ghosted him for 11 days, leading the former star to pin the blame on the $2,6 billion media giant.

TV host Stephen Colbert had NBA legend Charles Barkley and Gayle King as guests on his show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The 59-year-old expressed his frustration and anger towards Barkley for not picking up his phone for 11 days.

Instead of taking accountability, Charles Barkley decided to shift the blame on the $2.6 billion media giant, TNT. Barkley simply blamed the medical staff of TNT that had him isolated to his condo all those days.

Barkley went on to explain his side further, claiming that the reason why he could not call back was due to the medical staff that had him isolated. Charles mentioned that the results took 10 days to come back and that’s why he could not give Colbert a call.

“TNT has the worst medical staff. First of all, they sent me to the doctor, I was stuck in my condo for 10 days. It took them 10 days to get to me the results and I had Mike Trout calling me, I had Patrick Ewing calling me, and I had you calling me.”

Battling the COVID-19 virus was a difficult task but it was something the entire world had to go through. Being isolated from society, and locked in one’s home, it is natural for it to take a toll on someone.

Which is exactly what happened to Charles Barkley. Barkley pleaded that he was going crazy being stuck in a condo for 10 days just awaiting the results. Not only did he blame the medical staff of TNT, but he also threw some dirt on the hospital for taking 10 days just to give him back his results.

Charles Barkley gets backed into a corner

Stephen Colbert had a bone to pick with Charles Barkley on his show and the television personality could not pick a better time than when interviewing him on the Tonight Show. While Colbert eventually accepted Barkley’s apology, guest Gayle King decided to throw her hat in the ring as well.

As Colbert was wrapping up being ghosted by Charles Barkley, Gayle King too brought up how Sir Charles does not bother calling or texting anyone back. As soon as Barkley tried to justify that it only happened twice, King immediately corrected him, stating it had happened three times instead.

King said, “He never calls back. I’ll text, I’ll pick up a call.” This prompted a quick reply from Barkley as he said, “Twice I have not texted her back,” as he tried to save face on national television. Gayle King swiftly responded with, “Three times but who’s counting.”

Getting cornered into a spot, it can be said that it was not a great night for Charles Barkley. But the former NBA star was a good sport and played along, having to own up to his mistakes in front of the nation on national television.