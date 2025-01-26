mobile app bar

“Told Y’all”: Kevin Garnett Keeps His Receipts After Bronny James’ 31-Point Outburst

Kevin Garnett (L) and Bronny James (R)

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James showed fans why he was picked in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers after he dropped a 31-point dagger on Friday in the South Bay Lakers’ 122-110 win against the Rip City Remix. Kevin Garnett took to social media soon to celebrate the 20-year-old’s brilliant performance.

Told yall…it’s starting,” KG wrote in the caption of his Instagram stories as he shared a highlight reel of Bronny’s plays in the game. The Boston Celtics legend hence predicted many such performances from the rookie Lakers star in the future.

 

This was Bronny’s first G-League game since December 21. He faced the tall task of reviving the Lakers’ terrible 1-7 record this year, which put them at the bottom of the Western Conference before the game started.

However, Bronny showed up in the second half of the game with some good iso plays and a thunderous slam to take things away from the Remix. His poster dunk in the third quarter really riled up the arena in the Lakers’ favor and helped them ride a comeback wave.

Bronny presented a well-rounded scoresheet with good drives to the basket and beautiful step-back jumpers. It’s not surprising that KG was excited to see this kind of output from LeBron James’s firstborn.

Bronny was also efficient in his scoring, shooting 10-of-22 from the field and 5-of-11 from deep.

During the post-game interview, he said, “I’m just trying to get my confidence back that’s all. I’m trying to go out, play my game, learn from every game. While I’m not in the G, learning from the Lakers, learning from the vets. And you know just trying to be myself…I’m happy with my results right now.”

The former USC guard will look to string together more such outings in the G-League to get the detractors off his back. Only then could he focus on transitioning into a more specialized role in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers.

