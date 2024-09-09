Trae Young Refuses to Start Michael Jordan Over Kobe Bryant in His All-Time Team

Michael Jordan was an inspiration for many basketball prospects in the late 90s and early 2000s, including Kobe Bryant. Bryant carried the torch brilliantly after MJ’s retirement and his Mamba Mentality has been the source of inspiration for many modern NBA players. Therefore, it’s not unlikely for many players of today’s NBA, who have grown up admiring the Mamba, to choose him over MJ in their All-Time list.

Trae Young did exactly that.

During the 290th episode of the Million Dollarz Worth of Game pod, Young was asked to pick his All-Time team. He selected himself to start as the point guard. His forward positions were occupied by LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Then he had no hesitation in picking Shaquille O’Neal as his Center.

But Young picked Kobe Bryant as his 2 guard before naming anyone else. When asked by the host why he went for Bryant over Jordan, Young termed the Mamba the MJ of his time.

However, he designated Jordan to the Sixth Man role. Young added that if he himself didn’t start at the point guard position, then the 6x Finals MVP would have taken his place.

Apart from that, he was reluctant to start Jordan at the Small Forward position because he entrusted his inspiration Kevin Durant at the Wing. Young said,

“In history, I got to have Bean at two, Kobe at my two… Mike’s my sixth man.. If I wasn’t starting, I put Mike in my place. I can’t put him at three, cuz that’s KD’s spot, that’s one of my idols.”

Apart from Jordan, Young also picked Reggie Miller, Tim Duncan, Dwyane Wade, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Klay Thompson to come off the bench.

On the list, Young reflects his willingness to acknowledge great players across the eras.

The guard didn’t show much of a recency bias and gave respect to all positions. Although he isn’t fond of Centers, he knows that KAJ and Shaq deserve a spot on the list.

Of course, the biggest surprise was him starting Bryant over MJ, but it shows how much influence the Mamba has on the current generation. These All-Time Great lists aren’t necessarily about picking the best players of all time, but rather an exploration of one’s fantasy lineup mostly.