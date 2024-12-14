“Trust the Process”: JJ Redick Talks About Lakers’ Shooting Woes, Turnover Troubles

The Lakers can’t seem to catch a break. They have lost seven of their last 10 games, with their latest 87-97 loss coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at Target Center. At the post-game presser, JJ Redick talked about the turnovers and offensive inconsistencies that his team is facing right now.

Advertisement

Redick explained that the turnovers are coming in a lot of different ways and they’ve been unable to put a stop to it. From making passes in tight windows to not holding the position very well, the reasons are many.

The Lakers head coach said that these consistent failures “killed” their chances of winning the game. Redick was hopeful that the four-day gap would be good for his team, and they would be able to perform better. However, the rust seems to have gotten the better of them. Redick also expressed his disappointment with the team’s shooting.

“It feels like we can’t really get into that rhythm from behind the arc. Another game where we shoot some good threes and just can’t knock them down,” Redick said. When asked what could be done about it immediately, he said, “I think we have to trust the process of running good offense and getting good looks and trust that their shots, in the aggregate, will go in more.”

JJ Redick spoke postgame about turnovers, offensive inconsistencies, and a good defensive outing that didn't translate on the other end. Get closer to the action on Spectrum SportsNet+ with the NBA app, on us!

🔗: https://t.co/k8Sa1tKN6U pic.twitter.com/1r7bEQvlzE — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 14, 2024

Redick praised the team for showcasing good defense. He believes that it was their best defensive outing of the season, even though they weren’t able to convert it into a win. If Redick has a solution to these problems, he needs to implement them as soon as possible, because with each loss, the Lakers are slipping down the chart.

The Lakers are struggling in the West

Tonight they stepped on the floor without LeBron James, but still fans had high hopes. They tallied 21 turnovers to the Wolves’ 13. The Lakers also shot poorly, only making 33 of 86 attempts from the field. They could only manage 10 from the long-range on 35 attempts.

They are currently the 10th-ranked team in the Western Conference with a 13-12 record. The only positive thing for them here is that the West is very competitive and most of the teams ranked fifth and below have similar win/loss records.

The Lakers are just 6.5 games off the top spot. If they manage to pull off a few wins in the next couple of weeks, they will regain their spot in the top six.