“Try Not to Get in the Way”: Stephen Curry’s Mom Sonya Discusses Nurturing Their Children’s Dream With Lucille O’Neal

Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal’s mothers, Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal, have played a huge role in helping their sons reach where they are today. Though their approach to parenting is different, they have inspired millions across the globe over the years. To showcase this journey, they started their own podcast Raising Fame, which highlights the challenges and efforts of mothers raising children who go on to achieve greatness.

Advertisement

Recently, the two women made an appearance on the Sway’s Universe to promote their new podcast. During a segment on the show, a caller posed the question of how important a mother’s role was in supporting her son’s lifelong dream. And the basketball mothers’ responses did not disappoint. Sonya said,

“I think we just let them dream it and try not to get in the way. We try to remove all obstacles… I do that or I did that. Was trying to just set them up for success.”

Sonya also specified how the child’s foundation needs to be clear for them to achieve their dreams and attain that success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sway Calloway (@realsway)

That foundation included punctuality, consistency, and discipline. It also required putting in that extra work and making tough sacrifices to fulfill their dream.

“Sports helped our children. You had to work hard. You had to get up at 5 in the morning, you had to stay late or you had to do all these things. Well, to accomplish your dreams, you’ve got to work hard.”

Lucille made another valid point that many parents tend to forget that it is their child’s dream and not theirs.

“I’ve learned that the dreams that they’ve had are not ours. And I think that when they express the dream that they have to us, it’s our job to support. Whatever it is.”

Shaq’s mother further mentioned how there are times when their kids would get discouraged and stop putting in the work. It is their responsibility as mothers to push them at that time and remind their kids that if they put in the work, their dreams will manifest in front of them.

Both mothers did an exceptional job of raising their sons to become the successful athletes, businessmen, and entrepreneurs that they are today.

Watching his mother speak on how to raise their kids to help them attain their dreams even prompted the Golden State Warriors superstar to share the video on his official Instagram Stories.

Steph shares Sonya’s latest podcast appearance pic.twitter.com/rcg2RkN5Lx — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 29, 2024

Reminiscing his childhood days of watching his father play in the league and dreaming of making it into the NBA someday, Curry must’ve gotten an array of flashbacks after hearing his mother. And the fact that the four-time NBA champion went on to share that video only backs up what Sonya had to say.