“LaMelo Ball just did a double-clutch, dipsy do, boom!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy along with Hornets announcers after the Ball brother creates a nasty highlight against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

Fans on Twitter react as Hornets star LaMelo Ball creates an incredible highlight against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

LaMelo Ball’s sophomore year is starting to get scary.

Last season, the player seemed fairly polished, and even won Rookie of the Year because of it. But, with the man showing off so much during his first year, many feared that the player wouldn’t get that much better over the course of his career.

Obviously, they were panicking over absolutely nothing.

This season, the Ball brother has been averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, on 44-41-97 shooting splits. In case you were wondering, those numbers are beyond elite.

In his most recent game though, we will say that the performance wasn’t quite as incredible as what we’ve come to expect. Against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, he scored just 12 points, along with 9 rebounds, and 8 assists, on 5 of 13 from the field, and 2 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Despite this though, the man did have one incredible highlight. And let’s just say, we’re very scared for all the 29 other teams in the league.

Allow us to explain.

Also Read: Skip Bayless rips apart Russell Westbrook for the Lakers’ poor rating at home

NBA Twitter reacts as LaMelo Ball throws down a vicious reverse in traffic against the Grizzlies

LaMelo Ball has never quite been known as an athletic beast of any kind. If we’re being honest, his bounce kicked in very, very late. And even then, during his first year, it wasn’t anything to write home about.

In year 2 though, it looks like things are about to change. Take a look at the tweet below.

And as you’d expect, NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy over it.

“a double clutch dipsy-do boom” — Jack (@roddyceramics) November 11, 2021

Hornets announcers heart attack incoming — Nick (@nickdelpizzahut) November 11, 2021

Maybe because he’s 20 years old doing this … — mike johnsen ✞ꪑ (@mjohnsen23) November 11, 2021

Aye yo I like this announcer he funny af and he could be a hype man definitely wanna hear more of him during the playoffs — Jay Brooks (@jc_brooks24) November 11, 2021

The Hornets eventually won this game, with a score of 118-108, ending a 5 game losing streak in the process.

Given how much momentum this win likely gave them, it’s pretty likely they go on a winning run for the next few games. And we can’t help but look forward to it.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as the Bulls star combines with his teammates for an incredible play against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks