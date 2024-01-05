Using Klay Thompson’s Refusal Over $48 Million As an Example, Gilbert Arenas Reflects on Warriors Guard’s ‘Existential’ Comments on His Declining Career

A recent episode of Gil’s Arena saw Gilbert Arenas talk about the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson. Thompson had been offered a $48 million, 2-year extension at the start of the season but he ended up refusing. However, following a mixed run that has seen the Warriors lose four of their last five games, Thompson had made some interesting, almost existential comments about a conversation that he had with head coach Steve Kerr.

Thompson revealed that he had been guilty of having a negative energy and that Kerr wanted him to instead enjoy what are the final stages of his career. The 5-time All-Star claimed that he was intent on enjoying playing for the franchise for the rest of his career.

Gilbert Arenas, upon reflection, claimed that the comments effectively signal that the player is well aware that the time to pass the torch is finally approaching.

“Yeah, listen he has been probably thinking about this for the last couple of years. And the tell-tale sign was when they didn’t give him his money and he had to go out there and perform and as a player, you know when you are not really that dude like that anymore. You can sense it,”

he said, before talking about Thompson’s mixed season, and the fact that he is averaging the third lower-points of his career thus far, this season.

Arenas claimed that Kerr wants Thompson to stop worrying about the money, and instead think about the range of achievements he has already managed. Thompson was not expected to have the illustrious career he has had, and was only expected to be a useful piece for the Warriors, Arenas chimed in.

“Instead of coming into this arena, depressed and thinking about this money, be blessed, and understand what you have done in this league. Enjoy the moment of what you did,” he then said.

Hence, the 33-year-old, according to Arenas, is well aware of the fact that his levels have been dropping. While he is still more than capable of being extremely useful to the Warriors, the roster needs more help to emerge as title contenders.

The rest of the Gil’s Arena cast also seemingly agreed and were empathetic towards the situation. While Thompson might be slowly fading, he is already a 4-time Champion and a future Hall of Famer.

Kenyon Martin believes the Golden State Warriors failed Klay Thompson

Most of the Gil’s Arena thought that Thompson’s injuries mean he is always going to struggle to produce at the levels people have seen him, over the years. However, for Kenyon Martin, the situation is as much a result of the Warriors’ lack of support for their star man.

He claimed that while Thompson knows he is not the same player, the Warriors also needed to put the right pieces around him. However, that has not happened, with Thompson responding with what appears to be the most difficult season of his career.

Martin even claimed that the Warriors had failed Klay Thompson. The 33-year-old is averaging 16.9 points, the lowest after the first two years of his NBA career. Thompson is also shooting at only 37.8% from the 3-point zone, which has come alongside a drop in attempts compared to the last two seasons.

Looking at his track record, you can’t write off a player who is one of the top ten in all-time three-point shots. Everybody knows what the Splash brothers together are capable of in clutch situations, however, this is a difficult time for the guard. However, in the last two games, he has shown some instances of brilliance and may come back stronger this season.

What’s more, apart from Thompson’s reduced output, the Warriors’ other struggles have compounded issues. The loss of Draymond Green and the confusion surrounding their starting lineup has also resulted in consistent issues.