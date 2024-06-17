Vanessa Bryant Digs Up Pictures of ‘Girl Dad’ Kobe Bryant to Celebrate Father’s Day

Even after his tragic passing, Kobe Bryant remains ever present in the memories of his loved ones. His widow, Vanessa Bryant, recently proved precisely this on the occasion of Father’s Day. She shared an old image of the late great spending quality time with his daughters, capturing the attention of the NBA followers.

The picture subsequently contained Bryant sitting at the center while holding his youngest daughter, Capri, in his arms. Gigi, his second-oldest child, sat on his right, putting an arm on her father’s shoulder. Bianka, Bryant’s second-youngest daughter, sat in between the Black Mamba and his oldest daughter, Natalia, who was on the extreme left.

Vanessa uploaded this heartwarming image on Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Paying her respect to the all-time NBA great, the 42-year-old wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy Kobe Bryant”.

This picture undoubtedly had a special place in the Bryant household for two particular reasons. Firstly, it was taken during one of Brynat’s very last birthday celebrations with his family. Secondly, it possibly marked one of the last pictures Vanessa took of her husband and her daughter, Gigi.

So, this throwback image carried immense significance to all the Bryant devotees around the world. After all, it perfectly highlighted his contributions towards his family as a caring husband and also as a father.

Kobe Bryant was a role model to his daughters

Despite being a fierce on-court competitor, Bryant had rarely sacrificed spending time with family to chase success. As a result, he grew close to his daughters, guiding them to the best of his ability in each facet of life. Over time, the Black Mamba became a role model for his children, forming an unwavering bond with them.

Early last year, Natalia talked about her father’s contributions to the family. During the unveiling of Bryant’s hand and footprints at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the 21-year-old openly admired his belated father’s work ethic. Following this, she showered deserving high praise toward the 5x champion, stating,

This highlighted how Bryant’s impact transcended the mere realms of basketball. His lifestyle set the benchmark for a way of living for the rest of the world. Consequently, he became a role model for his daughters, his close ones, and also for the NBA community.