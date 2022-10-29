Watch: Kobe Bryant Adorably Goes Dad Mamba on His Daughter, Gigi Bryant

The Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The man was an absolute beast on the court.

Unfortunately, the world lost Bryant in January 2020. Kobe along with his daughter Gigi tragically passed away in a helicopter accident.

The two were always close and were near inseparable. The Mamba was as serious as it gets on the court, but with his daughter, he is a bundle of affection.

Fan shared an adorable video of Kobe Bryant and Gigi sharing a moment at Starbucks

It has been close to three years now since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi passed away. Since then, there has been a ton of footage, be it official videos or just fan-made edits about the two.

Most of these videos take fans on a trip down memory lane. Much like a recent video release showing an adorable interaction between the Mamba and his daughter.

In the video, Kobe can be seen placing an order at Starbucks, with Gigi at his side. After placing the order, the elder Bryant proceeds to pick up his daughter and the two then share a laugh.

It is a video that pulls on the heartstrings of every sports fan. Kobe and Gigi will always be remembered.

Kobe didn’t need a son because Gigi was going to keep up his basketball legacy

At one point in time, many people wanted Kobe Bryant to have a son. Simply so that he could continue the Bryant family tradition in basketball. Well, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the Mamba explained how Gigi had it covered.

“I got this! You don’t need a boy for that!” Don’t tell Kobe he needs a son to carry on the family tradition when Gianna is around. (Via @JimmyKimmelLive, @WNBA) pic.twitter.com/RVO9PWqHGx — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 20, 2019

Both Kobe and Gigi have left behind a great legacy. One that will be carried on by his wife Vanessa, and the rest of the Bryant family.

