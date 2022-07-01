“We are best friends Charles Barkley whether you like it or not”: Millionaire Shaquille O’Neal shockingly brought a gift hamper for Chuck, one of which said ‘best basketball player’

If you are a regular viewer of Inside the NBA you wouldn’t have seen Shaquille O’Neal being nice to Charles Barkley often, we are here to give you a glimpse of one.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are the faces of the most entertaining sports talk shows in the world. The two big men of TNT’s Inside the NBA show have been a true source of joy for many NBA fans for more than a decade.

Their back and forth with each other most of the time crosses all types of boundaries, with The Big Aristotle being the one who disrespects the Round Mound of Rebounds more often than the other way around.

That might be because of the disparity in their career achievements. Although Barkley is one of the greatest players of all time, he never won a championship in his long and otherwise illustrious career.

Despite Barkley being his 8+ year veteran both by draft and age, O’Neal never sees any bar to troll the 11x All-Star and All-NBA team member. But they have some rare moments which would surely get “awes” from the regular viewers of the show.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal goes flying, that could have k*lled somebody”: 7ft. Lakers legend went full Dennis Rodman while trying to save the ball with the Phoenix Suns

Shaquille O’Neal gifts Charles Barkley with a hamper, one of which said “best basketball player”

On a recent show of Inside the NBA, the 4x champ, who is worth at least $400 million and is an open-hearted giver, brought in some personalized gifts for Chuck. You know that it’s not a regular sighting on that set. Have a look at It here.

The hilarity of Chuck asking The Diesel to do it regularly for other people while still opening his gift is why they have made that Tom & Jerry type of chemistry over the years.

They have done it all from throwing punches at each other on the court to throwing eggs on each other’s heads on the sets of TNT.

Also read: Inside the NBA once replaced 7-foot Shaquille O’Neal with 6’1″Jay Pharoah’s cross-eyed ‘Shaq’, and it was HILARIOUS

The Chuckster calling Kenny Smith a fool for no reason sums up their light-hearted bully nature towards each other, which has been the reason for their success for over 22 years.