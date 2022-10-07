What Is An NBA Warning Card? Why Are NBA Fans Being Flagged By Officals?

What are NBA warning cards and why is the league handing them out to fans during the 2022-23 NBA season?

The NBA is knee deep in Preseason action as of October 7th, 2022 and fans are beginning to get a taste of a rule that’s being implemented across the league. A fan at preseason recently posted a picture of a card that was handed to him by an official labelled an ‘NBA warning card’.

The fan by the name of ‘DJ Scheme’ would say in the tweet, “Some guy gave me my first official NBA warning. GOOFY. He said I said the F word.” he would go on to dox the man who handed him the card.

Some new guy gave me my first official NBA warning 😂😂😂 GOOFY

He said I said the F word 😂 pic.twitter.com/6I7vo3jNrR — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) October 5, 2022

This has led NBA Twitter to ponder or what caused this card to be given to the fans and what constitutes as something disruptive enough to be given this card.

NBA warning cards and what their purpose is.

The text on the NBA warning card shown reads the person who received the warning directed verbal abuse towards players, staff, coaches, or referees. He/she was either being a nuisance or a major distraction. The league is also claiming that if they repeat the offense, they would be ejected from the arena without a refund.

NBA warning cards aren’t actually something new. Back in 2013, the league started to issue them out to fans sitting in courtside seats in the form of a red card. However, over the years, the practice lost steam and fans were allowed to be as raucous as they could until they were suddenly ejected from the arena.

There has not be a proper system in order that lets fans know what all constitutes as behavior worthy of being ejected from an arena. Now, that exists.

What is the NBA Fan Code of Conduct?

The NBA technically shouldn’t have to issue NBA warning cards given the fact that their website clearly states a comprehensive set of rules fans should follow when in the arena. The rules are incredibly easy to follow as well.

Everything from not directing hate speech towards players or anybody else on or off the court to not engaging in fights or being overly intoxicated, fans of all 30 teams need to keep this in mind. Here’s a link to the NBA’s official fan Code of Conduct.

