What is Jalen Brunson’s Contract and Other FAQs About Knicks Star’s salary?

Credits: Feb 12, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

What is Jalen Brunson’s contract with the Knicks?

Jalen Brunson is currently having a breakthrough season in his second year with the New York Knicks squad. After the addition of Brunson, the Knicks slowly and gradually became a contending team in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Seeing Brunson’s contributions and his impact on the floor, the Knicks front office offered Brunson a four-year/$104 million contract. His annual average salary will be $26 million and he is set to earn a base salary of $26,346,666 in the 2023-24 NBA season.

What was Jalen Brunson’s contract with the Mavericks?

Jalen Brunson started his career with the Dallas Mavericks. And looking back at his contract requests from the Mavs, it may be safe to say that Mark Cuban ‘fumbled the bag’ on that one. Brunson spent four years with the Mavericks.

In those four years, Brunson was on an entry-level contract of four-years/$6,112,770 with an annual salary of $1,528,193. Before his contract expired, JB requested the Mavericks’ front office for a four-year/$55 million extension twice but with no success.

How much will Jalen Brunson earn this season?

Jalen Brunson is on a four-year/$106 million contract with the New York Knicks that he signed in 2022 NBA free agency. Per Spotrac, his salary for the 2023-24 NBA season is $26,346,666.

This is just the number he will be earning from his NBA salary. The earnings from his various endorsement deals vary and are omitted.

What is Jalen Brunson’s total earnings from the NBA?

During his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks, Jalen Brunson earned a little over $6 million in his four years with the team. Since he joined the New York Knicks squad, Brunson has earned around $54 million with the team.

His total career earnings come around the $60 million number and by the time his contract is over with New York. Brunson would have earned somewhere around $110 million through his NBA contracts.

How much will Jalen Brunson earn next season?

For the next season, the Villanova college product is set to earn $24,960,001 as per his contract details from his four-year/$104 million contract with the New York Knicks.