“I took all my clothes off because I had these three guys who were trying to beat me up”: Charles Barkley on seeking inspiration from Karate Kid

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley narrates an incident of getting into a brawl with three men in Milwaukee and seeking inspiration from The Karate Kid.

A game-changer in sports broadcasting, Charles Barkley never fails to entertain us with his witty one-liners and antics on the award-winning show Inside the NBA. The Chuckster camaraderie with Shaquille O’Neal is one of the signature points of the show.

Barkley never hesitates to speak his mind, which often lands him in trouble. Nonetheless, The Chuckster refuses to change, continuing to be a cheat code for the producers of TNT to boost their ratings. Chuck, who has mellowed down with age, wasn’t the same during his playing days in the NBA.

Though we still get to see glances of his temper during his arguments on TNT, it was much worse during his heydays in the NBA. Barkley got into trouble on numerous occasions, including ending up on the wrong side of the law.

Covering the 2019 ECF, the cast of Inside the NBA was in Milwaukee for Game One taking place between the Bucks and the Raptors. Chuck, who had spent some time in the city, recalled some of his memories, including being arrested.

Charles Barkley was arrested in 1991 for an altercation with three men.

One can only imagine how Barkley could have been during his playing days in the NBA, considering there were no social media at the time. The eleven-time All-Star’s brash nature got him involved in scuffles both on and off the court.

One such incident taking place in Milwaukee, Barkley got into a brawl with a weightlifter and two of his friends. Despite it sounding a scary situation, the former Suns forward didn’t forget to make us laugh, sharing the entire episode.

“That was the night I got arrested and did my ‘Karate Kid’ impersonation — 1991. I took all my clothes off because I had these three guys who were trying to beat me up. I wanted them to think I was crazy. I remembered the ‘Karate Kid’ — these three weightlifters come up on me. And I had to take my clothes off. I thought they were gonna think I was crazy because it was snowing too. So, I thought they were gonna think I was crazy and leave me alone, but this one guy kept standing right in front of me. And I said wipe (sic) on, wipe (sic) off! And two guys backed off but one fool’s standing right there. And I hit his ass as hard as I could. I broke his nose.

“No shirt. No shoes. No problem!”

According to police reports, Barkley and a female friend were leaving a downtown tavern when McCarthy called out to him, “Charles, I hear you’re one of the baddest dudes in the NBA.”

Barkley told police McCarthy, and three of McCarthy’s companions then approached him, and McCarthy raised his fist, saying, “You’re so tough on the court. Show me how tough you are.”

Barkley then punched McCarthy once in the face with his left fist, police said. Two bouncers from a nearby tavern intervened and took Barkley to his companion’s car, and she drove him back to his downtown hotel, police said.

Via: Basketball Network

Luckily, Barkley was released next morning on a $500 bail.

Barkley sure knows how to find amusing tactics even in the most difficult situations.