Basketball

“I took all my clothes off because I had these three guys who were trying to beat me up”: Charles Barkley on seeking inspiration from Karate Kid

"I took all my clothes off because I had these three guys who were trying to beat me up": Charles Barkley on seeking inspiration from Karate Kid
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Life passes by like Verstappen in Formula 1"- Max Verstappen displays Bad Bunny's album cover on his RB18 in Miami after getting mentioned in his song 'Andrea'
Next Article
"Skip Bayless would have had to take Ironman LeBron James with that first pick!": The contradiction machine strikes again as he suggests he would have taken The King no.1 overall in the 2003 draft
NBA Latest Post
"Skip Bayless would have had to take Ironman LeBron James with that first pick!": The contradiction machine strikes again as he suggests he would have taken The King no.1 overall in the 2003 draft
“Skip Bayless would have had to take Ironman LeBron James with that first pick!”: The contradiction machine strikes again as he suggests he would have taken The King no.1 overall in the 2003 draft

If there is anything to be learned, it is that Skip Bayless will continue to…