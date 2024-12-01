What is Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Salary? Taking a Closer Look at Grizzlies Guard’s Contract

Following multiple seasons of finding his footing in the NBA, Scotty Pippen Jr. is carving out his own legacy aside from his father’s name. In the 2023-24 season, Pippen emerged as a key contributor for an injury-riddled Grizzlies team. This season, despite Memphis’ top guards Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart being healthy, Pippen has kept himself within the rotation. His performance coupled with his salary results in one of the most team-friendly contracts in the entire league.

Pippen made a strong impression on the Grizzlies front office in his 21 games with the team to close out the season. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Pippen and the Grizzlies agreed on a four-year $9.6 million contract. His yearly average salary is $2.4 million and is guaranteed to earn $6.9 million.

The fourth year of his contract is a team option, so it’s contingent on the Grizzlies accepting it. However, he’ll have nothing to worry about as he’s only 20 games into the season and is already outplaying that contract.

Pippen’s contract, in comparison to the rest of the NBA

The 2023-24 season marks the most successful financial season in the NBA’s history. The league’s continuing growth results in more money available for the players. In the 2024-25 season, the average salary has increased to $11.9 million. That means Pippen is making nearly 1/6 of the average salary while performing better than most of his contemporaries. His level of play has given the Grizzlies one of the best-value contracts in the NBA.

On the Grizzlies roster, Pippen’s contract doesn’t reflect his productivity. He’s the 11th highest-paid player on the team. Memphis’ starting backcourt of Morant and Bane are tied for the highest-earning contract on the team. Both players are making $197.2 million across five seasons.

In comparison to Pippen’s contract, that is over nearly $187 million than the third-year guard. However, Pippen’s production suggests the pay gap shouldn’t be as large as it is. He’s the sixth-leading scorer at 12.0 points per game and plays the sixth-most minutes per game at 25.1 minutes.

Pippen’s contract is in the same realm with big men Jay Huff and Santi Aldama, who are both making just over $10 million. Another guard on the Grizzlies who is earning similar wages to Pippen is sniper Luke Kennard, whose salary is $9.2 million.

This is a testament to Memphis’ front office’s ability to find diamonds in the rough. They did this with Jaylen Wells who was the 39th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He’s already a bonafide starter for the team and in contention for the Rookie of the Year award.