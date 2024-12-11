“Whatever the Team Needs”: Karl-Anthony Towns Picks Between Playing the 4 or the 5 Ahead of Mitchell Robinson’s Return

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) looks to drive past New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns had a shaky start to life as a Knick. But he has quickly turned his form around and has been playing at an All-Star level over the past six weeks. He has averaged 26.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks over his last 16 games, repaying the trust New York showed in him when they traded for him in the offseason. His inconsistent form in the first few games was due to a change in the system and playing center after spending two seasons as a forward. He’s open to making it his full-time position if the Knicks ask him to.

Advertisement

When the Knicks landed him, the expectation was that he’d slot in at forward and replace Julius Randle. However, Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa’s absence due to injury left the team with no choice but to field KAT at 5.

With Achiuwa back and Robinson closing in on a return to action, there are suggestions that the Knicks could move Towns to the forward position. Given his stellar form, the team might resist making the change. However, the 29-year-old has no qualms about it.

On a special broadcast of the NBA Cup game between the Magic and Bucks, Towns joined in via video call as a guest on the broadcast and was asked whether he preferred forward or center. He responded,

“Whatever the team needs… If Mitchell’s at the 5 & I’m at the 4 I wanna be a superstar in that role. If I’m at the 5 & Precious is 4 I wanna be a superstar in that role”

“Whatever the team needs…If Mitchell’s at the 5 & I’m at the 4 I wanna be a superstar in that role. If I’m at the 5 & Precious is 4 I wanna be a superstar in that role” –– KAT on playing 4 v 5 as Precious Achiuwa returns, Mitchell Robinson gets closer pic.twitter.com/2spmwXfZuC — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 11, 2024

Towns’ versatility and willingness are commendable. The Knicks can use him as they please, knowing it wouldn’t affect his production. Furthermore, he has shown a willingness to change positions. However, they aren’t the first team to enjoy this privilege. The Timberwolves also reaped its benefits for two seasons.

KAT’s versatility was key to Minnesota’s success

For the first seven seasons of his career, Towns was an All-Star center and produced at a high level for the team, but that didn’t translate into much success in the playoffs. In 2022, the Timberwolves decided they needed a change and traded for Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

The move surprised many, as Minnesota already had an excellent center in KAT. There were concerns that the team would be too static and wouldn’t have good spacing with Gobert and Towns on the floor.

However, the latter adjusted and moved to power forward to allow the then-three-time Defensive Player of the Year to slot into his natural position. They had a difficult first season, finishing with 42-40 and losing in the first round of the playoffs.

However, in the 2023-24 campaign, KAT improved on both ends of the floor and helped the Timberwolves finish third in the Western Conference standings. They made it to the conference finals, where the Mavericks beat them. Nonetheless, it was a successful season and one to build upon.

Astonishingly, the Timberwolves decided not to run it back with the same roster and traded Towns to the Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. But Minnesota’s loss is New York’s gain.

The Knicks are now enjoying the benefits of KAT’s versatility and are playing like a team that could go deep into the playoffs.